…funeral, interment hold December 17

The Ondo State Government has unveiled an eight-day programme of burial activities for the late elder statesman and Afenifere leader, Pa Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti, with his funeral service and interment scheduled for December 17, 2026.

The programme, released by the state burial committee, features cultural, religious, academic and social activities in honour of the deceased, who died on October 20, 2026, at the age of 100.

The committee is chaired by Dr Kayode Ajulo, SAN, OON, while Apostle Eniola Olushola, Esq., serves as secretary.

According to the programme signed by the chairman and secretary, activities will begin on Sunday, December 13, with a cultural heritage day at the Dr Olusegun Mimiko International Centre for Culture and Events (The Dome), Akure.

The event, scheduled for 12 noon, will showcase the cultural heritage of Ondo State in celebration of the life and contributions of the centenarian, who was born on May 11, 1926.

On Monday, December 14, a commendation service will hold at Anglican Grammar School, Iju-Itaogbolu, at 9:00 am. This will be followed by novelty football matches in honour of the deceased at the Akure Township Stadium.

The fixtures will see Anglican Grammar School, Iju-Itaogbolu, face St Frances, Akure, at 2:00 pm, while Akure High School will take on Ondo Boys High School at 4:00 pm.

A symposium, national tribute and academic award ceremony will feature on Tuesday, December 15, at The Dome, Akure.

The symposium, scheduled for 10:00 am, will be organised by Afenifere, the DAWN Commission and the Ondo State Government. Its theme is “A Selfless Cradle Light That The Yoruba Race Can’t Forget In A Hurry.”

The event will be followed by a national tribute and academic award ceremony in recognition of the late elder statesman’s contributions and legacy.

The programme will continue on Wednesday, December 16, with a lying-in-state and Christian wake-keep at the deceased’s country home, Omolere Close, Akure, beginning at 4:00 pm.

The funeral service will hold at St David’s Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, at 10:00 am prompt on Thursday, December 17, while interment will follow immediately at the church cemetery.

A reception and entertainment of guests will subsequently take place at designated venues for different categories of guests.

On Friday, December 18, a thanksgiving service will hold at the Akure Central Mosque at 1:00 pm, while Saturday, December 19, has been set aside for family visits to the late elder statesman’s residence.

The eight-day programme will end on Sunday, December 20, with an outing and thanksgiving service at St David’s Anglican Cathedral, Ijomu, Akure, at 10:00 am.