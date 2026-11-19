…assures Nigerians of no punishment for helping injured persons

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Olatunji Disu, has urged hospitals and medical personnel across Nigeria to provide immediate treatment to gunshot victims without insisting on a police report before attending to them.

Disu also assured Nigerians that they would not face punishment for assisting injured persons during emergencies, encouraging members of the public to help victims whenever necessary.

The police chief made the appeal in a video shared on the Nigeria Police Force’s X handle on Thursday, describing the issue as critical to saving lives.

He explained that obtaining a police report should not be a condition for admitting or treating anyone who sustains gunshot injuries.

According to him, medical personnel are expected to prioritise emergency care rather than delay treatment over administrative requirements.

“When a gunshot victim is brought to any hospital, the law does not require a police report before treatment,” he said.

Disu specifically appealed to doctors, nurses and other healthcare workers to ensure that injured persons receive prompt medical attention.

“To our doctors and healthcare workers, you are enjoined to treat gunshot victims immediately without waiting for a police report,” he stated.

He also addressed members of the public, urging them not to hesitate to assist people who sustain injuries, particularly in emergency situations.

The IGP assured citizens that helping an injured person would not expose them to punishment by the police.

“To members of the public, if you see someone injured, do not hesitate to help. You will not be punished for helping,” he said.

Disu further stressed that the responsibility of the police was to protect lives and guarantee public safety rather than create fear among citizens.

“Our duty is not to create fear, but to protect lives. We wish to reassure citizens of their safety at all times,” he added.

He urged police officers and healthcare professionals to comply with the law and ensure that bureaucratic procedures did not stand in the way of urgent medical attention.

Emphasising the importance of prompt intervention, the police chief said every second mattered when dealing with gunshot injuries.

He concluded by urging hospitals and emergency responders to adopt a life-saving approach, saying, “Treat first, save lives.”