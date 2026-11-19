Katsina State Governor Malam Dikko Umaru Radda has pledged to construct the Mai’adua–Gwajo–Yandi–Sankaya road to the Niger Republic border to boost trade and investment.

Radda gave the assurance during a visit to the palace of the Marusan Daura and District Head of Yandi, Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmad, as he intensified his administration’s development engagements and APC mobilisation during the Tinubu–Dikko–Jobe 2027 campaign tour of Mai’adua Local Government Area.

He said the road would improve the movement of agricultural produce, livestock and other goods to Mai’adua International Market and neighbouring communities in the Niger Republic.

The Governor said he had personally observed the poor condition of the road during his journey to Yandi and recognised its importance to farmers, traders and border communities.

He also highlighted the need to improve access to schools, hospitals and other essential services through the proposed construction.

The District Head commended the administration’s interventions in healthcare, agriculture, education and infrastructure. He disclosed that the Yandi health facility, which had deteriorated by about 80 per cent, had been rehabilitated and upgraded, with improved equipment and personnel, as well as free treatment and medicines for residents.

He, however, appealed for irrigation facilities to support all-year-round farming and interventions to address rural-urban migration, drainage and erosion threatening homes and infrastructure.

Earlier, on his way to Mai’adua for the campaign rally, Radda stopped at Dumurkul to inspect the ongoing Special Model Smart School, one of three such institutions being established across the state’s three senatorial zones.

The school is designed to provide free, quality education to talented children from rural and disadvantaged backgrounds, with admission based on merit for qualified pupils from public schools across the state’s 361 wards.

The facility includes ICT-equipped classrooms, modern science laboratories, hostels, a library, solar-powered electricity, internet access and sports facilities.

During the inspection, the Governor toured the classrooms, hostels and laboratories, expressing satisfaction with the facilities. He said the project was intended to ensure that poverty or place of birth did not prevent talented children from accessing quality education.

Radda also visited the palace of the District Head of Dumurkul, Dan Madamin Daura, Alhaji Musa Haro, who commended the administration’s interventions in education, healthcare, infrastructure and security.

The traditional ruler assured the Governor of the support of Dumurkul residents for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Radda and other APC candidates in the 2027 elections.

The Governor subsequently commissioned the newly constructed Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) divisional office in Dumurkul, Mai’adua Local Government Area.

The facility was constructed by the Mai’adua Local Government Chairman, Hon. Mamman Salisu Na’Allahu, as part of efforts to strengthen grassroots security, particularly in border communities.

Radda commended the council chairman for the project, stressing that security remained a priority of his administration and that meaningful development could not take place without peace.

He charged NSCDC personnel to discharge their responsibilities professionally and work closely with other security agencies and host communities to protect lives and property.

In Mai’adua, the Governor also held engagements with traditional rulers and community stakeholders, including the District Head of Koza, Dan Galadiman Daura, Alhaji Labaran Gali, and the Galadiman Daura and District Head of Mai’adua, Engr. Ahmad Diddiri Ahmad.

At Koza, Radda thanked the traditional ruler and residents for their reception and support, assuring them that his administration would sustain attention to the district’s needs, particularly in education, water supply, roads, healthcare and security.

At the wider stakeholders’ engagement in Mai’adua, the Governor disclosed that work was ongoing to upgrade the existing health facility in the local government area to a general hospital to improve access to healthcare for residents and neighbouring communities.

Radda urged traditional and religious leaders to continue promoting peace, community harmony and cooperation with security agencies, describing their contributions as essential to grassroots development.

The District Head of Mai’adua, Engr. Ahmadu Diddiri Ahmed, welcomed the Governor and acknowledged the administration’s interventions in security, infrastructure, agriculture and youth empowerment. He assured him of the continued cooperation and support of traditional rulers and residents, while appealing for road construction and rehabilitation across the local government area.

The Chairman of Mai’adua Local Government, Hon. Mamman Salisu Na’Allahu, also commended the participation of traditional rulers, religious leaders, women, youths, professionals, business representatives and other stakeholders.

At the APC campaign rally held at the Mai’adua Local Government Secretariat, Radda assured residents that his administration would continue to develop the area beyond the 2027 elections.

He thanked the large crowd, particularly women and youths, for their turnout, saying the administration’s interventions in healthcare, education, teacher recruitment and empowerment programmes had received the people’s support.

“We will not stop developing Mai’adua. After the elections, we will return to thank you and continue to support the development of Mai’adua with more beneficial programmes,” he said.

The Governor also announced that thousands of opposition members had joined the APC across polling units in Mai’adua, welcoming them into what he described as a party with established structures and a future.

He called on residents to support Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, himself and other APC candidates in the 2027 general elections.

Radda paid tribute to former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a respected leader, father and mentor, and prayed for Allah to grant him eternal rest.