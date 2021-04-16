Pa Chris Ajilo deserves to be honoured by Lagos govt ― KSB

Gospel act, Kenny Saint Best, has said that the positive impact and the foundation laid by the late highlife music legend and octogenarian saxophonist Pa Christopher Ajilo, in the music industry should earn him an honour, especially by the Lagos State government.

Speaking to Tribune Online at the lying-in-state of the “Eko Oo Gba Gbere” crooner, on Friday night, KSB, as she is fondly called noted that it would be a deserved honour if the Lagos State government immortalise the veteran musicians mostly for his contribution towards the development of the music industry and the state at large.

“Pa Ajilo is one of the pioneers of the music industry that scratched the now called music industry that is riped enough to be getting Grammys. We didn’t just appear here but some people started it and Pa Ajilo is one of the great people that gave everything to the development of music and copyright,” she added.

“If you are a saxophonist like Femi Kuti today, somebody was Fela and if you are a Burnaboy today some people were composing before and Baba Ajilo is a typical case study. He even did a song that is still relevant in Lagos to date. I guess the Lagos State government do not know about this, hence, they would have honoured the music legend.

“I know the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu loves to give rewards, appreciate the value and gives honour to whom is due; I’m sure he will honour Baba Chirs Ajilo if he is aware of his contribution to the development of Lagos State through his music,” she said.

KSB, who was one of the delegates of the Collecting Society Organisation of Nigeria (COSON), noted that she was delighted to honour and pay last respect to Pa Ajilo, as an artist, adding that the deceased was part of the industry’s copyright fighter and gave his best for the right of intellectual properties with COSON coupled with other great legacies he left behind.

Son of the deceased, Honourable Korede Ajilo, described his father as a disciplined and great musician, just as he promised that the family will uphold the legacy he left behind.

The ‘Eko Oo Gba Gbere’ crooner, aged 91, was buried at his residence, Saxophone House in his country home, Ijebu-Ijesa, Osun State after the funeral service, at the cathedral of Saint Mathew, Ijebu-Ijesa, Diocese of Ijesa North Church of Nigeria (Anglican Communion), on Saturday.

One of the highpoints of the event was how the solemn interment service turned into a carnival-like event as Pa Ajilo was ushered home with saxhorn by some of Pa Ajilo’s founding band members and his students as they paid last respect to the veteran musician, while, his popular sing Eko Oo Gba Gbere was chanted amidst cheers.

Pa Ajio is survived by his wife, two children, grandchildren and family.

