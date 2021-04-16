Minister bans farming activities, illegal markets on Airport road in Abuja

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mallam Muhammad Bello, on Friday, banned farming activities, street trading and illegal motor parks on fringes of the popular Umar Musa Yar’adua Expressway, leading to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja.

He, therefore, directed the Ministerial Committee on City sanitation, the Department of Development Control (DDC), Abuja Environmental Protection Board (AEPB) and relevant security agencies to commence immediate comprehensive sanitation on the road.

Mallam Bello, who led the top echelon of the FCT Administration, political leaders and traditional rulers to inspect various developments in that axis, lamented the high level of nuisance constituting by the residents to the public.

The minister declared that no resident or organisation would be allowed to carry out any illegal activity on a major gateway leading to the nation’s city centre anymore.

According to him, the residents living within the fenced communities beginning from the City Gate to Bill Clinton were illegally attaching structures against the administration’s intents.

Also speaking, the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Candido, assured that the council would support the administration in the exercise.

Meanwhile, the Sapeyi of Garki Chiefdom, Dr Usman Nga-Kupi, who was not also happy that residents were engaged in the illegalities, assured the minister that he would summon all the chiefs of the communities, pledging to support the minister in sanitising the city and restoring order on the road.

