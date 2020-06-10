Oyo releases post-COVID-19 containment guidelines

Prof. Olanike Adeyemo, the Chairperson Oyo COVID-19 Decontamination and Containment Team, says developing post-COVID-19 containment guidelines for the state will give a clear picture of what the new normal entails.

Adeyemo made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Ibadan.

She stressed the need to continually educate the citizens on the dangers associated with the pandemic to avoid jettisoning the safety protocols as the government moved to the next level in containing the spread of the virus.

“This is a conversation we should begin to have even as people are increasingly agitating for the lockdown to be eased.

“We have 365 deaths already and that number is because God has been good to us. But if we ease the lockdown without defining what that means, we will definitely have the numbers go up,” Adeyemo.

NAN reports that a copy of the booklet of the guidelines revealed information that covered most of the human endeavours, and what each sector of the economy must do to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

According to the booklet, the guidelines have been prepared to provide information, practical measures and guidance, required for reducing the possibility of the spread of the disease in the process of engaging in daily activities in the state.

“For emphasis, it is important to reiterate that in line with the WHO recommendations, meticulous temperature screening, physical distancing, proper hand hygiene, use of face masks and hygienic disposal of wastes are the starting point to containing the spread of COVID-19.

“The amenities to ensure these are properly implemented should be mandatorily in place at all premises.

“Advocacy including placement of signage on how to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in English and the three major Nigerian languages -Yoruba, Igbo and Hausa, should be at strategic locations in every premises as a cost-cutting necessity.

“It is also important to ensure that there is adequate ventilation in every enclosed space such as schools, churches, mosques, offices, banks and malls among others,” it said.

The guidelines booklet warned against operations and interactions in public access premises, adding that such should be done with careful management of human traffic and crowding to ensure a new wave of infection is not triggered.

“Additionally, highly congested and unsanitary slums displacement settlements and other population-dense areas, pose a high risk to the larger society and will require some intervention to ensure compliance with well established COVID-19 prevention and containment guidelines,” it said

The guidelines booklet also enjoined individuals to be responsible and responsive enough to protect themselves and others from contracting the virus.

NAN reports that the booklet was put together by a 10-man panel and it is a synergy between government, academia and industry.

