Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford is my biological son, says ex-Ghanaian footballer

A Ghanaian ex-footballer based in the United Kingdom, Michael Boye Marquaye, has claimed that he is the biological father of Manchester United and England striker, Marcus Rashford.

Marquaye, 65-years-old, in an interview with Starr FM Sports of Ghana says the 22-year-old England international is a Ghanaian as he is the biological father of the player.

Marcus Rashford was born in Wythenshawe, Manchester in the UK with Melanie Rashford of St Kitts descent as his mother and Jamaican, Joseph Rashford as his father officially.

That is, however, a record that is being challenged now by Michael Boye Marquaye, who himself was a prolific striker in his playing days in Ghana alongside the likes of Hesse Odamtten, Ben Kayode and Aboagye Dacosta of Okwahu United fame playing for several clubs in Koforidua (Eastern Region and Tema (Greater Accra Region).

Marquaye, when asked why he is bringing this out now, said he simply wants to set the records straight and to let the whole world know that Marcus Rashford has Ghanaian roots and not for any other motivation.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Nigeria’s COVID-19 Cases Hit 13,464 After 663 New Infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 663 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 13,464… Read full story

Olu Jacobs Is Alive, Says Lala Akindoju

As anxiety over the rumoured death of veteran actor, Olu Jacobs, heightened in the last two hours, popular actress and a close member of the family, Lala Akindoju, has debunked the death rumour. Rumours of the demise of Jacobs were rife on social media platforms but Akindoju said the news should be disregarded as Jacobs was doing fine… Read full story

Edo 2020: APC Inaugurates Screening Committee

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, on Tuesday, inaugurated screening and appeal Committees ahead of June 22 governorship primary in Edo State. Professor Jonathan Ayuba will serve as Chairman of the Screening Committee, while Professor Abubakar Fari will lead the Appeals committee… Read full story

Senate To Investigate BPE Over Non-Performance Of Paper Mills

Senate Committee on Privatisation has been mandated by the Senate to investigate operations and non-performance of paper mills sold by Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) to private owners… Read full story

Reps Halt Sale Of NECO Buildings, TSB, International Trade Fair

The House of Representatives, on Tuesday, directed the supervisory Boards of Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS), International Trade Fair Complex, as well as management of National Examination Council (NECO) to halt the sale and concession of all properties within and outside the country, pending the conclusion of the… Read full story