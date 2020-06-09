Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 13,464 after 663 new infections

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 663 new cases of COVID-19 in the country, bringing the total number to 13,464.

The NCDC made the announcement on Tuesday night via its Twitter handle.

“On the 9th of June 2020, 663 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria. No new state has reported a case in the last 24 hours.

“Till date, 13464 cases have been confirmed, 4206 cases have been discharged and 365 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

“The 663 new cases are reported from 26 states; Lagos-170, Ogun-108, Bauchi-69, Ebonyi-49, Edo-33, Rivers-30, FCT-26, Jigawa-26, Delta-20, Anambra-17, Gombe-16, Kano-16, Imo-15, Abia-14, Borno-11, Oyo-11, Plateau-8, Kebbi-6, Kaduna-6, Ondo-4, Niger-2, Katsina-2, Osun-1, Ekiti-1, Kwara-1, Nasarawa-1,” it said.

See the breakdown of cases by states below;

Confirmed Cases by State

States Affected No. of Cases (Lab Confirmed) No. of Cases (on admission) No. Discharged No. of Deaths Lagos 6,065 5,049 944 72 Kano 1,020 473 497 50 FCT 1,012 713 275 24 Ogun 471 272 186 13 Edo 462 322 115 25 Katsina 399 169 209 21 Oyo 398 279 112 7 Rivers 394 215 158 21 Kaduna 369 129 230 10 Borno 367 136 205 26 Bauchi 364 131 224 9 Jigawa 309 148 156 5 Gombe 246 101 135 10 Delta 175 117 50 8 Ebonyi 152 85 67 0 Kwara 143 79 63 1 Sokoto 129 14 101 14 Plateau 128 26 99 3 Nasarawa 113 77 31 5 Abia 93 86 7 0 Imo 83 64 19 0 Zamfara 76 0 71 5 Yobe 52 20 25 7 Osun 50 7 39 4 Anambra 46 42 3 1 Ondo 46 18 21 7 Niger 46 19 26 1 Akwa Ibom 45 28 15 2 Adamawa 42 4 34 4 Kebbi 41 8 29 4 Enugu 30 15 14 1 Ekiti 30 10 18 2 Bayelsa 30 10 17 3 Taraba 18 8 10 0 Benue 13 12 1 0 Kogi 3 3 0 0

