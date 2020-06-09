In his periodic update on the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the state, Chairman of the Gombe State COVID-19 Taskforce, Professor Idris Mohammed, has raised an alarm of community spread of the infection, saying that the state recorded new 63 confirmed positive cases within four days

Chairman of the Gombe State Taskforce also sent a save-our-soul (SOS) message to the state government over the rising increase of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state amidst empty treasury to keep the fight going considering the huge financial aid needed to combat it.

He further expressed fear that community spread of the virus could land the state into more trouble if money is not released to the committee to enable it to continue its activities and engage in massive testing.

While briefing newsmen Tuesday afternoon, the chairman said that the state had recorded no fewer than 63 confirmed cases in just four days and lack of funds is slowing its activities.

According to him, the state had so far recorded 10 deaths with 89 active cases at the moment. He also added that results just received before the press briefing showed that out of six results, four were positive.

He also explained that “it is now established that there is now community spread of the virus in Gombe State indicating that the committee must engage communities through massive social mobilisation, advocacy and education if the spread must be curtailed.”

Idris Mohammed advanced the need for the strengthening of its rapid response teams with periodic but regular fumigation of suspected areas such as Mosques, Churches, Markets and other public places.

The Chairman also explained that the state is prepared for an escalation of the virus with more isolation centre being established and said that, “apart from the existing and active isolation centres in Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe, State Specialist Hospital Gombe and Idris Mohammed Infectious Disease Hospital Kwadon, there are two more to be established.

“We also have one isolation centre in Bajoga General Hospital, another one in Ashaka, all in Funakaye LGA and two more in Kaltungo LGA,” Professor Idris said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE