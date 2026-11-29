The Oyo State chapter of the Performing Musicians Employers’ Association of Nigeria (PMAN) has elected a new set of executive officers through an electronic voting process, with Femi Amao, popularly known as Labule, emerging as the new governor of the association.

The election, which produced a new leadership for the association, was conducted electronically, a development described by stakeholders as a step towards promoting transparency, credibility and peaceful leadership transition.

The emergence of Amao and his team also marks a new chapter in the affairs of the association, with expectations that the new administration will strengthen unity among musicians and advance their collective interests in Oyo State.

Speaking on the development, former president of Oyo PMAN, Taiwo Omotunde, urged the government to adopt a similar electronic voting process in the conduct of elections, describing the initiative as a model worthy of emulation.

Omotunde’s position underscores the growing call for the adoption of technology to improve electoral transparency, reduce controversies and strengthen confidence in democratic processes.

Also speaking, the Assistant General Secretary of PMAN, Mr Raymond Lasisi, who travelled from the association’s Lagos secretariat to monitor the election, described the exercise as peaceful and worthy of emulation.

Mr Raymond Lasisi’s presence from the national secretariat also highlighted the importance attached to the exercise and the orderly transition of leadership.

In his acceptance remarks, the new governor, Amao, expressed delight over the successful conduct of the election, while calling on members to embrace unity and work together for the progress of the association.

He pledged that his administration would pursue a peaceful and inclusive leadership style, assuring members that he and his executive team were committed to serving them diligently.

“I and my executives will serve you diligently,” he assured members.

Other officers elected alongside Amao are Bishop Yomi Adekunle, Deputy Governor; Alhaji Afeez Adigun, Deputy Governor; Gbenga Awolola, Deputy Governor; Psalmist Adeolu Afolami, General Secretary; and Queen Bolaji Omikunle, Organising Secretary.

Others are Mrs Bose Adeleke, Director of Socials; Pastor Adesokan, Auditor-General; Chief Omiye, Treasurer; Asiata Jobuyo, Financial Secretary; and Sola Oladapo, Public Relations Officer.