The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has described the performance of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in the Oyo mock accreditation exercise as impressive, despite low voter turnout at several centres.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in Oyo State, Professor Adeniran Tella, stated this after monitoring the exercise at polling units in Ibadan on Saturday.

The mock accreditation was conducted across 351 Registration Centres in the state to test the readiness, functionality and efficiency of the accreditation technology.

Professor Tella said the Commission succeeded in deploying the technology to the field in all 33 local government areas of the state.

“The exercise covered polling units in each area to ensure an effective and efficient accreditation process. The exercise was also to evaluate the level of preparedness of election personnel and to test the devices,” he said.

He said the level of preparedness in Oyo State had reached a very good height, adding that out of 14 major electoral activities, about 10 had been achieved.

“The remaining activities will be achieved within the timeframe, in accordance with the Electoral Act,” he said.

The REC said the BVAS deployed had been fully upgraded, unlike the ones used for the last election.

He noted that the Commission discovered that glitches experienced during previous elections could be due to improper storage of the machines, adding that adequate storage facilities had now been provided across the 36 states and the FCT.

Tella disclosed that about 3,506 additional BVAS had been added to the existing machines in Oyo State to ensure every polling unit gets a functional machine.

“This implies that the Commission has sufficient BVAS to deploy for the 2027 general elections,” he said.

On voter turnout, Tella said the Commission had conducted sensitisation programmes in Ibadan, Oyo, Ogbomoso, Iseyin and other major towns, involving traditional and religious leaders.



He added that awareness programmes were also carried out at INEC offices at local government level to extend the message to people at the grassroots.

However, he called on stakeholders, including community leaders and security agents, to work with the Commission to ensure people were properly sensitised about the forthcoming election.

The INEC official at Unit 8, Ward 11, Ibadan North Local Government, Miss Adeola Oladiti, said the exercise had been hitch-free since 8.00 a.m.

However, low turnout was recorded at some centres visited, including Emmanuel College Theology, Awolowo Avenue, Samonda and Adeoyo Maternity Hospital .

INEC personnel were present, but officials expressed concern over the low participation.

One of the officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the turnout was below expectations despite their readiness.

“We are here and ready for the exercise, but the turnout has been disappointing. Nobody has come out to participate since we arrived. We are waiting, but the people are not coming,” the official said.

However, a few residents, mainly elderly people, who participated in the exercise in a separate interview with them expressed satisfaction with the accreditation process.

