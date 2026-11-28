The African Democratic Congress Presidential Campaign Council (ADC-PCC) has responded to comments by Vice President Kashim Shettima on the campaign of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

Vice President Shettima had commented on Atiku Abubakar’s campaign activities.

The ADC Campaign Council said the Vice President should focus on explaining the government’s record on cost of living issues such as food, transport and electricity.

In a statement signed on Saturday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication, ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the council said Shettima’s recent remarks on Atiku’s campaign stops did not address substantive issues.

The council referenced past political comments made by Shettima and asked what has been done to make life more affordable for Nigerians.

On influence within government, the ADC-PCC said Nigerians expect the Vice President’s office to have visible impact on policies affecting daily life.

The council also responded to Shettima’s description of Atiku’s campaign, noting that Atiku has taken his Affordable Life message across the country with his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, who is from the South.

On Shettima’s claim that Atiku is contesting to “make money and foment mischief,” the ADC-PCC described it as unsubstantiated and asked for evidence or withdrawal.

The statement said the APC’s record in office should be judged by impact on cost of living for families and manufacturers.

Atiku has presented a plan to bring down food and energy costs, support local production, ease tax burden on low-income workers and help families under pressure, the council said, urging focus on that plan and government’s record.

On Shettima’s comment that he will retire Atiku, the council said voters will decide at the polls on January 16, 2027.

The statement titled ‘Tinubu’s Campaign Mascot, Shettima is a Political Slot who cannot Defend His Government’s Record’ read, “Vice President Kashim Shettima has reduced his role in this election to that of Tinubu’s campaign mascot: he appears at rallies to mock Atiku Abubakar, but disappears when Nigerians ask why food, transport and electricity have become so expensive.

“For three and a half years, this political sloth slept through the hardship his government inflicted on Nigerians; now that an election is approaching, he has been wheeled out as a mascot to heckle the opposition. His latest attack was arrogant, dishonest and embarrassingly shallow.

“He counted Atiku’s campaign stops as though he were reading his government’s failed CNG bus timetable and called it political analysis.

“We understand his frustration. Before the last election, Shettima mocked Professor Yemi Osinbajo as an “ice cream seller.” Nearly four years later, what can Shettima point to that he has done to make life more affordable for Nigerians? He has not even sold the proverbial popcorn. For the holder of Nigeria’s second-highest office, his contribution to the decisions shaping ordinary lives has been remarkably hard to see.

“If influence in this government were assigned by who gets heard rather than by constitutional title, Shettima might struggle to make the first five. The President’s wife, his son Seyi, his Chief of Staff and Minister Nyesom Wike all command more attention, appeal, respect and influence than Shettima. He should take his frustration to those who have left him looking like an afterthought. Atiku did not make him peripheral, and our campaign is not a dumping ground for his misery.

“Shettima calls Atiku’s campaign divisive while attempting to confine Atiku’s appeal to his place of origin. Atiku has taken his Affordable Life message to voters across Nigeria and his running mate, Rotimi Amaechi, is from the South. Nigerians facing the same hardship across the country do not need Tinubu’s campaign mascot to sort them into regional boxes.

“His claim that Atiku is contesting to “make money and foment mischief” is a filthy accusation from a Vice President who has run out of arguments. Let him produce a shred of evidence or withdraw it. His office does not turn a malicious invention into a fact; it only exposes the man spreading it as a shameless peddler of lies, too hollow to defend his government’s record and too reckless to respect the office he holds.

“Shettima lectures Nigerians about alliances. The APC formed an alliance, won power and then presided over a cost of living crisis that reaches into every home. A political handshake is worthless to a parent who cannot afford a meal or a manufacturer who cannot afford to run a factory. A mascot can entertain an APC crowd; he cannot answer for the bill Nigerians have been forced to pay.

“Atiku has presented a plan to bring down food and energy costs, support local production, ease the tax burden on low-income workers and help families under pressure. Shettima should address that plan and his government’s record. Nigerians deserve an answer to one question above all: why has Tinubu made life so expensive?

“Shettima says he will retire Atiku. How does a Vice President who appears to operate in the shadow of the President’s wife and son propose to retire anyone? Shettima has looked politically retired since the day he was nominated. Atiku left office more than twenty years ago and still commands more political influence than Tinubu’s campaign mascot. Nigerians should not mistake the mascot’s taunts for a serious argument. On 16 January 2027, voters will decide who is ready to leave the stage.”

