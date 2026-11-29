Tributes poured in from the Senate on Saturday night as Senate President Godswill Akpabio and many colleagues mourned the passing of one of their own, Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

Adebule, a former Deputy Governor of Lagos State, who represented Lagos West Senatorial District on the ticket of the All Progressives Congress (APC), died on Saturday at the age of 56 years.

Akpabio led Deputy Senate President Barau Jibrin; Senate Leader Opeyemi Bamidele; Chairman of Senate Committee on Appropriations Adeola Solomon Olamilekan; and Senator Mukhail Adetokunbo Abiru in paying glowing tributes to the deceased, who passed away while warming up for her 2027 re-election campaigns.

Akpabio, in his condolence message, said the deceased lived a life of “compelling testament to the nobility of service.”

The Senate President, as quoted by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh, stated, “It is with a heavy heart and an overwhelming sense of grief that I received the devastating news of the passing of our distinguished colleague, Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule.

“There are moments in our collective journey when words become inadequate to convey the depth of our sorrow. This is certainly one of such moments. The pain of losing a colleague with whom we shared the responsibilities, aspirations and challenges of legislative service is both profound and deeply personal.



“Her seat in the Senate may become vacant, but the memories of her companionship, the warmth of her humanity and the ideals for which she stood will remain indelible in our hearts.

“Senator Adebule’s life was a compelling testament to the nobility of service. From the classroom to public administration, from the executive arm of government to the hallowed chambers of the Senate, she demonstrated that leadership finds its greatest meaning not in the privileges of office, but in the opportunities it provides to improve the human condition.

“Her passing reminds us, once again, of the fragility of human existence and the transience of earthly accomplishments. Power fades, titles expire and positions change, but the enduring legacy of a life devoted to humanity transcends the boundaries of mortality.”

Senator Barau Jibrin described Adebule as a lawmaker of exceptional calibre, noting that “demonstrated patriotism, dedication and an unwavering commitment to the Nigerian project through her contributions both on and off the floor of the Senate.”

Jibrin added, “The 10th Senate has lost an exceptional lawmaker in the person of Distinguished Senator Idiat Oluranti Adebule (APC, Lagos West), who passed away today in Lagos.

“Even before she came to the Senate, I had followed her activities and contributions to public service closely. As Deputy Governor and Secretary to the Lagos State Government, she worked tirelessly and contributed immensely to promoting good governance and addressing the challenges facing the people of Lagos State.

“She was a unique personality who dedicated her life to serving humanity.”

Bamidele recalled her “diligent service” as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction and that of the Senate Committee on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The leader said, “In these capacities, Senator Adebule eminently led other distinguished senators to oversee legislative work related to humanitarian interventions, social protection, and poverty reduction, among others.

“She was also known for her campaigns for child rights, gender equality, and reserved seats for women in the National and State Assemblies.

“Her transition is a monumental loss not only to the 10th National Assembly and the Government and people of Lagos State but also to the entire country.

“From her impactful tenure as Secretary to the State Government and Deputy Governor of Lagos State to her sterling contributions in the Red Chamber, Senator Adebule exemplified integrity, intellectual depth, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people.”

Adebule succeeded Senator Olamilekan in Lagos West in 2023 after he moved over to Ogun West. In his condolence message, Olamilekan expressed deep sadness over the death of the lawmaker, saying that she was a loyal party member to a fault.

He mourned, “I am indeed saddened by her demise at this time when she was poised to win a second term in the Senate based on her outstanding performance in the 10th Senate.

“Even as a first time senator, she discharged herself creditably in debates on the floor of the Red Chamber and in various Committees’ assignments. Her experiences would have been an asset for more effective representation in the 11th Senate.”

On his part, Senate Abiru said her passing was a “painful loss” beyond Lagos and the National Assembly.

As a colleague in the Senate, I had the privilege of witnessing her commitment to public service, her intellectual depth and her passion for the advancement of our people.

“She was an accomplished academic, a distinguished administrator, an astute grassroots politician and a patriotic Nigerian whose contributions to governance and nation-building were significant,” he added.