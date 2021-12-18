United Nigeria Airline commences flight into Anambra Airport 

United Nigeria Airline, on Saturday, commences flights operation into the Anambra International Cargo and Passenger Airport.

The first Flight marked 5N-BWX arrived at the terminal at about 12:05 pm with passengers on board from Lagos State.

This is coming month after the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), approved the reopening of the airport for flight operations in a letter dated December 1st, 2021.

Speaking to journalists shortly after the official inauguration of the Aircraft office at the Airport Terminal, Umueri, the Chief Operating Officer/Executive Director, United Nigeria (UN), Mazi Osita Okonkwo, said Anambra people should now heave a sigh of relief as they could now fly directly from Lagos and Abuja into the Umueri Airport, noting that the airline would introduce more flights as the business moved forward.

“This is great news for Ndi-Anambra, as we commence flight into the long-awaited airport. Our operation is on daily basis. And by the Grace of God, we shall extend our routes to the Northern part of Nigeria for effective service delivery, as the name implies, United Nigeria Airline.

“We give glory and honour to God for making it possible for us to land here today being our inaugural flight. This is the beginning of many more flights to come.

“We have started today. We’ll fly tomorrow. We’ll fly on Monday. We’ll introduce more flights as we move on.

“It’s been a long journey for Ndi Anambra and also for us to see today and we thank God for that. So, what I am telling Ndi Anambra is to get ready for us.

“Traveling out of Anambra or into Anambra will become easier and easier as the days go by. Today is our inaugural flight, touching base on the soil of Anambra. And we’re glad we have done it successfully.

“There are a few things that are still being done in the airport but we want to be part of it, give them feedback so that they know what the issues are and get everything going. So, we’re happy with what we have seen today.

“This airport is an excellent, well-thought-out project. I think it is going to be one of the bests in Nigeria. I’m sure that those who do the flying in and out and the technical side of it will be in a better position to give their own verdict.

“Of course, the airport is not just about the airport. There are many things that happen around. You look for places to stay. There should be transport in and out of the airport. These are the things that will make it viable.

“And I’m sure with time people will begin to see the businesses that are supposed to develop around the airport. So, it has everything, all the potential for it to be a great destination.

Osita Okonkwo, who represented the Managing Director of the Company, Dr Obiora Okonkwo, at the office opening ceremony, urged passengers to start booking on United Nigeria Airline’s website.

While commending the state governor, Willie Obiano, on the Airport achievement, Okonkwo, announced that the airline also planned to connect Anambra to Calabar-Uyo-Port HartCourt and not only Lagos and Abuja.

He advised the governor to sustain the collaboration.

In his brief welcome address, Governor Obiano said the investment benefits are not only for the people of Anambra State but for the entire Nigerians, mostly, investors.

The governor, who was represented by the state Commissioner for Works, Engr. Marcel Ifejiofor, while thanked the company for its quick commencement.

In their separate commendation, the state Commissioner for Budget and Planning, Mr Mark Okoye and the station manager of the Airline, Mr Ogbonna Chinedu, explain that the Airport Project would have a positive impact on the economic development of the state and the country at large.