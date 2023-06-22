The Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, Dr Michael Akintayo Adaralewa, has enjoined the 123 officers promoted to see their elevation as an impetus to recommit and rededicate themselves to the civil defence mandate and ideals.

The NSCDC boss gave the advice on Thursday in his remarks at the decoration of the promoted officers which held at the command headquarters, Agodi, Ibadan.

He made it known that the promotions, just like the ones before it, were based on merit and given to deserving officers who had worked hard and satisfied all conditions required by the Board.

Congratulating the officers on their promotion which prompted them being decorated, the Commandant made them know that it has led to their being entrusted with challenging responsibilities to carry forward a legacy of honour, duty and selfless service.

Dr Adaralewa, who stressed on the major scope of the security organisation being the protection of critical national infrastructure facilities and assets, as well saving of lives, urged the officers not to forget the importance of continuous learning and professional development.

“With this decoration comes not only great privilege, but also great responsibility. To whom much is given, much is expected.

“…As you celebrate today, be modest and magnanimous to all, and ensure that wherever you are posted or find yourself, be an epitome of hard work, discipline, dedication, selflessness, professionalism, excellence and humility in service delivery to the nation.”

This, he said, would make the NSCDC to be held in high esteem.

The Commandant also encouraged the newly promoted officers to continue to serve as beacons of excellence, embodying the values and traditions of the civil defence.

He urged those who sat for the promotion exams but were not successful not to despair, but to be hopeful and put in more effort.

Those decorated included a Deputy Corps Commandant, 20 Assistant Corps Commandants, five Chief Superintendents of Corps, six Superintendents of Corps, 17 Deputy Superintendents of Corps, 20 Assistant Superintendents of Corps1 and 54 Assistant Superintendents of Corps11.





Nigerian Tribune gathered that the 123 personnel got elevated from one rank to the other during the 2022 promotion, especially those who had been stagnant for some time.

Present at the decoration ceremony were heads of security agencies or their representatives in the state, including the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Air Force, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, the Federal Fire Service, Defence Intelligence Agency, Department of State Services and the Nigeria Correctional Service.

