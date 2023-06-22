The Ogunsua of Modakeke, His Royal Majesty Oba Joseph Toriola, has commended President Bola Tinubu for appointing Alhaji Adewale Adeniyi as the acting Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Customs.

In a statement issued by the Ogunsua Palace Media Committee in Modakeke, Osun State, Oba Toriola expressed gratitude to President Tinubu for selecting a native of the town for such a promotion. The monarch assured the president of the community’s cooperation in efforts to enhance the country’s status in all aspects.

“On behalf of my family, the palace chiefs, and all the sons and daughters of Modakeke in Nigeria and the diaspora, we are grateful to President Tinubu for finding one of our sons, Alhaji Adeniyi, eminently qualified to be appointed as the nation’s acting Comptroller-General of Customs,” Oba Toriola stated.

“We are equally proud of Alhaji Adeniyi for being a very good ambassador of our town with this exalted new appointment. You have become a source of reference to the younger ones in our community, showing them that with resilience, hard work, prayers, and luck, there is no height of success that is unattainable.”

The Ogunsua of Modakeke expressed great joy that such a success story was happening during his reign. He urged everyone in the community to prioritize the pursuit of excellence in their chosen professions or vocations as a means of earning a living. Oba Toriola encouraged competition among the community members, inspiring them to leave a positive mark on the world map.

“May Allah grant the man of the moment in our community divine wisdom, knowledge, and understanding to excel in his new office,” Oba Toriola prayed.

