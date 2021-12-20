Oyo Amotekun commandant gets ‘Security Man Of Year 2021’ award

The Commandant of Oyo State Command Western Nigeria Security Network (WNSN), code-named Amotekun, Colonel Olayinka Olayanju (retd), has been enjoined to keep up the pace of security work his men have been carrying out to rid the state of criminal elements.

The charge was given to the commandant while he was receiving an award of ‘Oyo State Security Man Of Year 2021’ from the state council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) at the grand finale of its Press Week.

Presenting the award, the President of Oyo State chapter of Freelance Independent Broadcasters Association of Nigeria (FIBAN), Mr Seun Awodele, praised the efforts of Amotekun operatives in curtailing the activities of criminals, in addition to their use of native intelligence.

Speaking after receiving the award, Col Olayanju said that it meant so much to all Amotekun officials in Oyo State, particularly from the media, as it was in recognition of their modest achievements so far.

“The award will surely spur us to give our very best efforts to rid our communities of criminal elements despite the daunting challenges.

“On behalf of officers and men of Oyo Amotekun, I want to assure all indigenes and settlers of Oyo State that we shall spare no effort to ensure their safety going into the yuletide season.

“Collectively, we all need to cooperate and support all security agencies in the state to provide the enabling environment that could facilitate peace and security in our dear state. Without the support of the people, it couldn’t have been possible to record the modest success witnessed so far,” he said.

