Kaduna lawmaker to enrol 500 persons into health insurance scheme

A Member representing Kaduna South in the Lower Chamber, Hon Mukhtar Monrovia, has disclosed that 500 of his constituents will be enrolled in the Kaduna State Contributory Health Insurance Scheme, noting that vulnerable, persons with disability (PWDs), and pregnant women will constitute 60%.

Hon. Monrovia stated this while fielding questions from journalists after meeting with the State Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni in Kaduna.

The Lawmaker explained that 30 beneficiaries will be added to the Scheme every month during his tenure in office.

The lawmaker explained that the beneficiaries will be selected from all the wards that make up Kaduna South Federal Constituency.

He said the decision to enrol the beneficiaries followed the challenges in the health sector, especially as they affect the grassroots.

According to him, health is wealth and the provision of effective healthcare would enable Nigerians to participate in National development.

“In 2020, we spent over Seven million and in 2021 we already spent five million Naira as health assistance to our constituents, but, we realized that partnership with the government will ensure more people benefited from this assistance,” he said

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Health, Dr Amina Mohammed Baloni commended Hon. Mukhtar Ahmed Monrovia for being the first lawmaker to partner with Kaduna State on Contributory Health Insurance Scheme.

Dr Baloni added that the gesture will boost the informal enrollment into the Scheme from Kaduna South Constituency.

“We appreciate the gestures but like Oliver Twist, we are pleading with you to also extend similar assistant to Primary Health Care facilities in your Constituency”.

The Director-General of Kaduna Contributory Health Management Authority (KADCHMA), Jubril Hassan noted that his Agency will provide technical support to ensure that the right people benefit from the assistance.

