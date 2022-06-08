Owo killing: An eroded inhumanity enveloping our country ― ACF

The Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) has described the recent terror attack in Owo town as an unimaginable erosion of inhumanity enveloping the nation.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Secretary-General of the forum, Murtala Aliyu, and made available to the Tribune Online on Wednesday.

The statement noted that it was shocked over what it considers the most barbaric and implacable human act, in recent times.

It said “the killing of innocent worshippers, at St. Francis Catholic Church, in Owo town of Ondo State, on a first service week, ushering the month of June, could, best, be described as an unimaginable erosion of inhumanity enveloping the nation.

“The ACF frowns at such an animalistic attack on a peace-loving community, in which scores of lives were lost, with others battling for their lives in the hospitals.”

The statement noted similar killings have, earlier, taken place in mosques in Zamfara, Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi and Kaduna states, in the North West and Borno and Yobe states in the North East. These attacks on worship centres are aimed at setting our dear peace-loving people against each other.





“The Forum shall not take any excuse of linking such dastardly act to only unknown gunmen, as we live and dine with the perpetrators in our communities.

“It is, no more, acceptable to allow such inexorable killings happening without an inkling of an intelligence report that could nib that in the bud. Let our security operatives pay the necessary attention to saving Nigeria of viable lives,” the statement vowed.

The Arewa Consultative Forum sends its condolence messages to the Ondo State Government, the Owo Community and the immediate and extended families of the deceased while praying for the quick recovery of the injured.

