2023: 774 delegates to elect NNPP presidential candidate today in Abuja

774 party delegates of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja will todsy June 8, 2022 converge at the Velodrome of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja for its Special National Convention (Presidential Primary) to elect the party’s presidential candidate.

NNPP National Publicity Secretary, Dr Agbo Major, stated this in Abuja while addressing the press at the party’s national secretariat.

Agbo said NNPP has become the most beautiful bride in Nigerian politics as million of Nigerians have identified with the party and its message of hope for Nigeria. The party called on eligible Nigerians to register and obtain their voters cards and ensure that they vote NNPP candidates in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“Leaders of the party at all levels have been brainstorming to chart the way forward for the country and in continuation of various high level strategic meetings the Special National Convention (Presidential Primary) of the party will hold on Wednesday 8th June, 2022 at the Velodrome, MKO Abiola Stadium, Abuja. We expect a delegate each from the 774 local government areas in the country meaning that 774 delegates will pick the presidential candidate of our party,” the National Publicity Secretary stated.

“NNPP is working hard to ensure it presents credible candidates who will meet the people’s aspirations for a better society and win various elections that will transform the nation. Nigerians should resist the temptation of selling their votes for a mess of electoral porridge as witnessed in some political parties’ primaries where delegates mortgaged their conscience and voted for the highest bidder thus denying the electorate the choice of credible candidates,” Agbo said.