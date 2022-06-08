FG, USAID, others launch action to electrify health centres

The U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program, USAID Integrated Health Program, and the Government of Nigeria’s Rural Electrification Agency launched a call-to-action to provide more primary healthcare centres (PHCs) with clean, reliable, and sustainable power in Nigeria.

Speaking on behalf of USAID, the director of the office of health population nutrition, Paul McDermott said, “We view this as an opportunity for partners and stakeholders in both the energy and health sectors to make commitments, and work collectively to ensure that fully functional primary healthcare centres can be accessed by all Nigerians.”

The USAID-funded Sustainable Energy For All 2022 Powering Healthcare Roadmap estimates that around 40 per cent of Nigeria’s primary healthcare centres lack access to electricity. By providing access to a stable power supply, PHCs can provide essential services to patients, such as those receiving maternal and newborn care at the time of delivery, cold storage for vaccinations, running medical equipment, and delivering services after dark.

The call-to-action outlines activities that power and healthcare sector stakeholders can implement to accelerate PHC electrification, and challenges stakeholders to achieve clean electrification solutions for 1,000 PHCs by 2023 and a total of 10,000 PHCs by 2030.

The head of the Nigeria Electrification Project Program Management Unit at the Rural Electrification Agency, Anita Otubu said, “We are looking to bridge the energy access gaps in primary healthcare centres across the country and we call on everyone to take immediate action on the call-to-action.”

USAID’s Power Africa Nigeria Power Sector Program, in collaboration with the Rural Electrification Agency, is supporting programs in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, which aim to sustainably electrify over 700 PHCs by the end of 2023. USAID will continue to support power and healthcare sector stakeholders to expand electricity access to PHCs across Nigeria.





YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…FG, USAID, others launch action to electrify health centres

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…FG, USAID, others launch action to electrify health centres

Battle For New Alaafin Begins As Ruling Houses Insist On Producing Next Oba

SUCCESSION battle for the throne of Alaafin of Oyo has begun in earnest in Oyo kingdom, as interested ruling families have picked up the gauntlet to produce the successor to the late Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi III…FG, USAID, others launch action to electrify health centres