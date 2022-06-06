Owo attack: Reps minority caucus task Buhari to apprehend killers

The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Monday, condemned the gruesome killing of over 50 innocent Nigerian worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday by suspected terrorists.

The Caucus in a statement issued by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu also tasked President Muhammadu Buhari with the need to bring the killers of over 50 innocent Citizens to book as well as adopt more proactive measures in tackling insecurity challenges bedevilling the country.

“Our Caucus is deeply pained that innocent Nigerians have continued to be massacred by terrorists because of the incompetence and manifest lack of capacity by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to confront terrorism and secure our nation.

“This attack is yet another sad commentary on the abysmal failure of the Buhari-led APC administration to decisively confront terrorists in their apparently organized attacks on our nation; a situation that has emboldened these outlaws to continue to ravage our nation and murder our citizens with reckless abandon.

“The Minority Caucus urges President Muhammadu Buhari to end his administration’s lethargic approach to security, review its strategies and adopt more proactive measures to tackle terrorism and curb the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.

“President Buhari must also take firm steps to secure the release of Nigerians languishing in abductor’s dens, including kidnapped students of various institutions and victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train terrorist attack.

“Our Caucus stands with the Government and people of Ondo State at this moment of grief. We deeply commiserate with the families of the victims of the attack as we call on the security forces to ensure that the perpetrators do not get away with this gruesome crime against our citizens,” he noted.