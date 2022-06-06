Owo attack: Reps minority caucus task Buhari to apprehend killers

• Adopt More Proactive Security Measures ― Elumelu

Latest News
By Kehinde Akintola - Abuja
Owo attack Reps Buhari
The Minority Caucus in the House of Representatives on Monday, condemned the gruesome killing of over 50 innocent Nigerian worshippers at St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, Ondo State on Sunday by suspected terrorists. 
The Caucus in a statement issued by the Minority Leader, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu also tasked President Muhammadu Buhari with the need to bring the killers of over 50 innocent Citizens to book as well as adopt more proactive measures in tackling insecurity challenges bedevilling the country.
“Our Caucus is deeply pained that innocent Nigerians have continued to be massacred by terrorists because of the incompetence and manifest lack of capacity by the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration to confront terrorism and secure our nation.
“This attack is yet another sad commentary on the abysmal failure of the Buhari-led APC administration to decisively confront terrorists in their apparently organized attacks on our nation; a situation that has emboldened these outlaws to continue to ravage our nation and murder our citizens with reckless abandon.
“The Minority Caucus urges President Muhammadu Buhari to end his administration’s lethargic approach to security, review its strategies and adopt more proactive measures to tackle terrorism and curb the worsening insecurity in Nigeria.
“President Buhari must also take firm steps to secure the release of Nigerians languishing in abductor’s dens, including kidnapped students of various institutions and victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train terrorist attack.
“Our Caucus stands with the Government and people of Ondo State at this moment of grief. We deeply commiserate with the families of the victims of the attack as we call on the security forces to ensure that the perpetrators do not get away with this gruesome crime against our citizens,” he noted.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Do you need easy access to Dollars? Earn thousands of Dollars from the US Stock options business and get paid in Dollars weekly. Those that invested $500 in a company called Microsoft got back $750 plus their initial investment 150%= $1250 profit, we help our clients achieve this every week. Click here to ask for proof.

You might also like
Latest News

Minister condemns Owo church attack, directs NEMA to assess situation 

Latest News

Owo attack ungodly, capable of threatening Nigeria’s foundation ― Gani Adams

Latest News

Ahead of convention: APC Northern governors back Southern candidate

Latest News

Build consensus, come up with formidable candidate, Buhari tells APC presidential…

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More