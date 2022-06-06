Suspected notorious car snatcher arrested in Kano

A suspected notorious car thief, Ibrahim Usman, 34 years old, of Zaria LGA, Kaduna State, was intercepted by a team of policemen officers along Bayero University Road in Kano.

The Police stated that nine pairs of Motor Vehicles number plates from stolen vehicles from different locations were recovered from and other car theft syndicates.

However, at the time of his arrest, the suspect, Ibrahim Usman, 34 years old, of Zaria LGA, Kaduna State was in possession of a white Toyota Hilux Motor Vehicle.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Haruna Kiyawa, however, disclosed this in a statement signed and made available on Monday to pressmen in Kano

He added that the suspect on the preliminary investigation confessed to have stolen the Vehicle at Madobi Road, Kumbotso LGA Kano State, further disclosing that he belongs to a syndicate that specialized in car theft by using various methods.

Tribune Online learnt that the suspect was previously arrested for the same offence and charged to court.





Meanwhile, the Police PRO further disclosed that further investigation has led to the arrest of another suspect, Hamisu Ibrahim, 55 years old of Sharada Quarters in Kano.

According to him , the second suspect specialized in manufacturing and selling Motor Vehicles and Tricycles master keys to criminals as twenty-nine keys were found in his possession.

In a related development, another car theft syndicate burst while significant arrests have been made.

According to the Police, the nine pairs of Motor Vehicles plate numbers from stolen vehicles from different locations were recovered from the suspects are;

Plateau, BSA 272 AA, Plateau, JJN 782 PQ, Plateau, BUU 964 AA, Kano AE 560 BNK, Kano AEA 955 BNK, Kano AE 485 KKU, Katsina AE 871 DRA, Lagos DC 360 FST, Lagos AAA 328 DW.

The Commissioner of Police, Kano State Command, Sama’ila Shu’aibu Dikko, ordered for discreet investigation after which the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

