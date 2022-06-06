One person killed, scores injured in Gombe communal clash

At least one person has been feared dead while scores were injured in a renewed communal clash over farmlands between Waja and Lunguda communities of Balanga LGA in Gombe State. The clash occurred last weekend when some Lunguda people who went to the farm were alleged to have been attacked around 10 am in Nyuwar and other surrounding villages. According to an eyewitness who is a Lunguda farmer, Jonathan Hussain, they were on their farm planting seeds when some Waja Youths approached them and chased them away with cutlasses, stones and sticks, saying “no Lunguda farmer will farm on their farms”.

He said that the case was reported to the Security agents adding that the tension grew stronger as the Waja began to mobilize and moved into the Lunguda territory where some houses at Pandi were burnt down.

According to him, the Security agents tried to repel the attackers but because of their large number coming from different directions, they could not curtail them.





Jonathan Hussain said that the attackers wanted to penetrate into the Lunguda territory but the Lunguda Youths stood their ground and put a defence until reinforcement came from the security organs comprising the personnel of the Nigerian Army and Police before the situation was calmed.

Tribune Online learnt that Nyuwar was attacked on the 13th – 18th April 2021, 26th – 27th July 2021 while the 4th attack came this year, on 8th February 2022 and now the fifth attack on Friday 3rd June 2022.

The Community according to him is therefore calling on the State Government to have a listening ear to the cry of the Lunguda in Nyuwar stressing that the Government has been silent in all the previous attacks on them.

When contacted, Gombe State Police Command confirmed the clash but said they were still compiling the report of the incident and will make a statement very soon.

Meanwhile, Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya has sued for peace between the Lunguda and Waja speaking communities of Balanga LGA of the State.

The Governor was represented by the Secretary to the Gombe State Government, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, during an assessment visit to the affected communities of Nyuwar and Gilengitu where he had discussions with leaders and youths of the areas on the opportunities for lasting peace. In the two communities visited, Inuwa Yahaya observed that there is hardly any dividing line between the people of Lunguda and Waja in lieu of their long-standing relationship covering critical areas like intermarriages, and cuisines as well as cultural heritage and ceremonies. He said that his administration is deeply concerned by the renewed violence, especially at a time when the rainy season is setting in for farmers to begin land preparation for this year’s cropping season. The Governor explained that his administration has been diplomatic over the amicable resolution of the Lunguda/Waja crisis in keeping with homegrown solutions for peace. The Governor however warned that henceforth, the state government under his leadership will not tolerate any person or group of persons who are bent on instigating violence in the area to achieve their selfish desires. He said that the time has come for his administration to deploy a new approach in dealing with the crisis which has so far claimed lives and properties worth millions of naira. Earlier speaking, the District Head of Nyuwar, James Pisagih, appealed to the administration of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya to be more decisive on merchants of violence in the area and their sponsors no matter how highly placed they are. Mr James Pisagih also noted that the Governor has done well in deploying security forces to maintain the peace but appealed to him to “arrest and prosecute those instigating violence in the area”. He said that the Nyuwar community has been under constant attack by individuals suspected to be Waja militias who have so far destroyed the properties and livelihood of the people of his community. The traditional ruler expressed gratitude to Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for sending a delegation to empathize with the people of Nyuwar describing the decision as swift and leadership personified. In the same vein, the spokesperson for the Gilengitu community, Usman Adamu Sirja told the representative of the Governor that the opportunities for peace are within touching distance if the State government convoked peace and reconciliatory meeting clear grey areas bordering farmlands and access to Government facilities. He equally thanked Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya for showing empathy with the people of Gilengitu in their most difficult moment. The district head of Jessu, Mr Linus had while responding to the Governor’s message of peace during a separate visitation, called for concerted efforts to end the carnage just as he also appreciated the Gombe State Governor for his prompt response to quell the renewed hostilities. The representative of Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya also met with displaced persons mostly women and children taking refuge in Jessu where he assured them that the State will assist them where necessary. In the delegation are; Commissioner internal Security Adamu Kupto dishi, Permanent Secretaries Special Services and Political Affairs Mohammed A. Umar, special Advisers and head of security agencies in the state among others.

