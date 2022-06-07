Owo attack: Adedipe, Ondo PDP senatorial candidate condemns killings

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Ondo Central Senatorial District in the forthcoming 2023 election, Chief Ifedayo Adedipe, has condemned the deadly Sunday attack on a Church in Ondo State by unknown assailants which claimed the lives of scores of worshippers, charging the security agencies to be swift in their efforts to apprehend the criminals and make them pay for their actions.

Adedipe, in a statement personally signed by him, described the attack and killing of worshippers in St. Francis Catholic Church, Owo, as wicked, barbaric and unacceptable, calling on the Federal government to live up to its expected responsibility of protecting lives and property of the people.

The legal practitioner asked the security agencies to fish out, those behind the massive killing of innocent citizens, who were in Church to worship, saying the perpetrators must not go unpunished

Adedipe said: “It is inconceivable that such an attack, that happened in Owo, could have taken place without a belief that they can never be caught and punished.

“Therefore, the Federal government should wake up to its constitutional responsibility, to fish out the criminals and make them get punished, to let them know that the society we seek to build, is the one that is anchored on the rule of law.

“Whatever might be their motivation, killing worshipers or anyone for that matter is unacceptable.





“Ondo State is a peaceful and tolerant state. For these individuals, whoever they might be, to have come into church premises and killed innocent worshippers in an execution-style, on a holy day, is a cynical attempt at provoking religious war and we would resist that.

“But these criminals including their sponsors, and enablers should be fished out and punished unreservedly.

“I sympathize with the people of Owo town, Ondo State, and Nigerians at large.”

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE