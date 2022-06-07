AUDA-NEPAD earmark N4.2bn on building capacity of 5,400 farmers in Bauchi

The sum of N4.2 billion has been earmarked for building the capacity of a total of 5,400 smallholder farmers in Bauchi state to enhance their productivity through farming by the African Union Development Agency and New Partnership for Africa’s Development ( AUDA-NEPAD).

The disclosure was made by the Bauchi state Director General of the SDGs/ State Coordinator and Focal Person,

Dr Esther Ahmed during the flag-off ceremony of the Capacity Building Training For Innovative Strengthening of Small-Holder Farmers at the Command Guest Inn Bauchi.

According to her, “the sum of N4,298,175,660.00 has been set aside for the project in its first year. The program is expected to be implemented in phases.”

She noted that the project is expected to run for a period of 10 years, as a total of 5,400 smallholder farmers are expected to benefit in the first year of the project, made up of 2,895 males, representing 53.61% and 2,505 females representing 46.39%.

The training is meant to build the capabilities of smallholder farmers towards productive land restoration amid the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria which negatively impacted all phases of life.

Esther Ahmed further explained that AUDA-NEPAD is a socio-economic flagship programme of the African Union having four primary objectives eradicating poverty, promoting sustainable growth and development, integrating Africa and the world economy as well as accelerating the empowerment of women.





The Bauchi state Director General of the SDGs/ State Coordinator and Focal Person also stated that Bauchi state was selected as one of the 20 pilot states for the project, having met all the criteria set by AUDA-NEPAD for eligibility to participate in the programme.

She said that the state has made provisions in her 2022 budget which covered counterpart contribution and consultancy as well as monitoring and evaluation.

According to Esther Ahmed, a written acceptance letter to participate in the project with evidence-based documentation on land availability, and evidence of the commitment of funds has been received from the State Government as personally signed by Governor Bala Mohammed, due to his commitment to the success of the project.

She further explained that 10 per cent of the total beneficiaries would be Persons with Disabilities, noting that Bauchi has earmarked 2,400 hectares of land for the project in the 3 senatorial districts of the state with 3 LGAs each that are expected to participate in the project in the cluster farming.

She also said that 1,200 beneficiaries have been pencilled down for drip irrigation (dry season), while 1,800 beneficiaries for rain-fed farming.

“Also, 600 beneficiaries mostly women and persons with disabilities are for greenhouse farming with 60 greenhouses to be constructed in all the 20 LGAs.” Esther Ahmed said.

“A total of 1,800 beneficiaries mostly women and PWDs will benefit on livestock husbandry production with women having 1,620 beneficiaries which represent 90%, while 180 will be for the People Living with Disability (PLWD) representing 10%,.” The state AUDA-NEPAD Coordinator explained.

She said crops meant for the project were selected based on their comparative advantage in the 20 LGAs earmarked for the intervention, which includes vegetables (tomato, onion, lettuce, cabbage, cucumber etc.) while cereals/legumes are wheat, rice, millet, sesame, sorghum, cowpea, groundnut etc.

Dr Esther said the project is in line with the objectives of mitigating the devasting effect of covid-19 on small-holder farmers in Africa. AUDA-NEPAD to spend N4.2 billion on building the capacity of 5,400 small-holder farmers to end hunger and poverty in Bauchi.

In his goodwill message, Bauchi State Commissioner of Agriculture and Rural Development, Jidauna Mbami stressed the importance of intervention in the Agriculture sector which he said is the mainstay of the state.

He added that his ministry is doing everything possible to make sure that the produce what its people can feed on and eventually sell to others.

The Agriculture commissioner then commended the AUDA-NEPAD initiative saying that it will go a long way in strengthening the capacity of small scale farmers in the efforts to boost agriculture in the state.

All others who gave goodwill messages commended the initiative which in the end will promote food security and availability.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Revealed! Details Of South-West APC Leaders Meeting With Presidential Aspirants

MORE revelations have emerged about Friday’s meeting held by South-West leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) with aspirants from the zone, whose main objective, was on how to avert a crisis that will create a fractured party as it prepares for primary on May 30 and 31, Sunday Tribune has reliably gathered…AUDA-NEPAD earmark N4.2 billion

Supreme Court Has Cleared Civil Servants To Participate In Politics, Falana Tells FG

NIGERIAN workers are constitutionally-free to participate in politics, lawyer, Mr Femi Falana has said. He was responding to the warning from the central government to civil servants to stay off politics…AUDA-NEPAD earmark N4.2 billion