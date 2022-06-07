Firm seeks undergraduates empowerment for high-demand engineering jobs

The founder of Clintonel Innovation Centre (CIC), Tochukwu Clinton Chukwueke, has advocated increased university and industry collaboration to help undergraduates develop the specialised skills and knowledge needed to compete for high-demand engineering jobs.

CIC is Nigeria’s first Makerspace (Hardware hub) based in Aba, Abia State that is developing capacity technology development and manufacturing.

With Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) skills shortages in various parts of the world, Chukwueke noted that the need for more engineering graduates was on the rise to fill these gaps.

Given this growing skills gap, he stressed that aspiring engineers must be able to harness their well-rounded and sophisticated skillsets, something which prospective employers will always be on the lookout for.

He emphasised providing engineering solutions and decision-making references, promoting information exchange within the engineering community, and adding cooperation was needed more than ever to address growing global challenges.

Chukwueke said his goal is to get more Nigerian undergraduates to explore job opportunities in civil, computer, electrical, mechanical, software and space engineering.





For this reason, he explained that he wants postsecondary infrastructure improved as part of the government’s plan to grow the economy and create jobs.

He also canvassed investment in talent and skills, including helping more people get and create the jobs of the future by expanding access to high-quality polytechnic and university education.

To this end, CIC has inaugurated Engineering Research Grant, as part of the Engineering for Industry (E4I) project. It is a project designed by CIC to bridge the engineering skills gap in Nigeria, facilitate Industry-Academia collaborations and drive industrialisation.

Chukwueke said the industry-focused research grant is meant to support engineering lecturers in tertiary institutions (universities, polytechnics, etc.) to develop solutions for Nigerian industries.

The grant amount, according to him is N1 Million. In addition to the grant, he said successful applicants will have access to industry experts and ultra-modern facilities at the CLINTONEL Advanced Engineering Centre (AEC) Aba for developing their solutions. He said CIC is determined to drive a comprehensive strategy to re-engineer functional education and apprenticeship systems, adding that efforts were on to bring together students, educators and employers to promote skilled trades that are in high demand.

He added that the centre provides opportunities for students to gain global exposure and equip them with industry-relevant skills.

So far, he said CIC has been able to produce talents who are equipped with the necessary knowledge and skill sets to deliver positive impact and value within the innovation ecosystem.

According to him, the company puts significant importance on the acquisition and development of talents by encouraging and implementing academy-industry cooperation.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE