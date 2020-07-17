Overcoming stuttering paved way for my success as a DJ, entrepreneur ― Soyinka

A talented and young entrepreneur, Akinleye Soyinka is among the latest generation of entrepreneurs who are leveraging their talent, passion and contacts to make their mark on the world.
His creativity and diligence have enabled him to wear many hats, including fashion designer, disc jockey, and social media expert.
His latest undertaking involves launching his own fashion line that consists of cutting-edge clothing and jewellery, which will be showcased on his new website, nuyorkworks.com.
Akinleye in an interactive session with Tribune Online attributed hard work and effective communication as the underpinnings of his success.
A fashion designer, disc jockey and social media expert who is based in the New York area, the young entrepreneur who suffered stuttering during his teenage years said the being a victim stood in the way of speaking at will, including joining classroom discussions and engaging with people in social settings.
“When I began to stutter in high school, it eroded my confidence. New people I met didn’t get the speech disorder and would laugh when I spoke,” Akinleye said. “By the time I got to college, I learned to simply deal with my speech and focus on what I wanted to accomplish.”
While in college, Akinleye went to a speech therapist with the hopes of quelling his stuttering. But, the twice-a-week regimen didn’t help. Then, he learned about the Hollins Communications Research Institute (HCRI) and the centre’s 12-day immersion therapy program. He attended the program during a summer break.
HCRI stuttering therapy is a one-of-a-kind behavioural therapy invented by the institute’s research scientists. Specially trained clinicians work with participants using systematic treatment protocols and therapy technology that take individuals step-by-step through the therapy process – and on to fluency achievement.
“Our therapy approach teaches individuals how to address misbehaving speech-muscle activities that give rise to stuttering – and replace them with new muscle behaviours that produce fluent speech,” HCRI President Ronald L. Webster, PhD explained.
During therapy at HCRI, Akinleye learned life-long skills that enabled him to control his stuttering and speak fluently. He participated in therapy with 9 other individuals from across the country.
“When I came to HCRI, I didn’t know what to expect. It turned out to be a wonderful experience. From the clinicians to the other participants, everyone was so supportive. It inspires me to know that people who stutter can get meaningful help from HCRI,” Akinleye said.
YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE
SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size and Lasting Power in just 7days… CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!
Jobs! Jobs!! Jobs!!!,Make money from home and get paid in dollars working fully from home. its 2020 COVID-19 PALLIATIVE OPPORTUNITY. You will be paid daily.click here link to be part of it.