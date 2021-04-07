Over 50 armed herdsmen arrested last week ― NSCDC boss

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Mr Ahmed Audi has disclosed that more than 50 armed herdsmen have been arrested last week.

This came as the corps has granted operational licences to 17 new private security companies to provide additional security for the protection of lives and property in Nigeria.

While presenting the licences to the owners of the private guard’s companies at NSCDC headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, Audi called for synergy among the companies and tasked them to provide credible intelligent security information that would complement the corps’ mandate of providing safety and enhance security for the nation.

He warned them against the use of firearms while urging them to exhibit high professional conduct in the discharge of their duties.

The CG revealed that more than “50 armed herdsmen were apprehended across Nigeria in the last week”, urged the companies to gather credible information and form a synergy with the Corps in the fight against insecurity in Nigeria.

He added the guards would become a central part of the implementation of the soon-to-launch School Safety Initiative to provide and deliver the needed security around various schools in the country.

“We are facing a very serious conflict in Nigeria, let us come together and collaborate as your position is central to the delivery of the needed security for the nation as this is the first time Nigeria is facing this kind of asymmetric warfare.

“We have a place in the history together that we must guide jealously. While it is my duty to ensure the utmost performance of the industry, special attention would be paid to the recipients of today, towards ensuring that you perform exceptionally in line with my dream to upbeat the corps operational activities as well as the Private Security Industry in order to play our expected role in the face of the present-day security challenges,” he said.

Audi insisted that the biometrics of all private security guards must be captured in the PSID platform and the number conspicuously displayed on their uniforms.

While reading the riot act to the private guards, the CG said: “The first-hand information of any major security breach in Company’s coverage areas must be reported by the company to the corps to avoid sanctions.

“Guards welfare must be of a priority to companies as we shall not condone non-payment of salaries or termination of appointment of guards who are being owed by the companies.

“While the riot act is not exhaustible, I expect that you will always act as good companies that will be seen as partners in progress. The industry is undergoing major reforms and your support in form of advocacy may be needed as we progress in our efforts to make the industry a more viable one and the pride of everybody.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. This report x-rays the lives and experiences of residents in getting clean, potable and affordable water amidst the surge of COVID-19 cases in the state…Over 50 armed herdsmen Over 50 armed herdsmen

Selfies, video calls and Chinese documentaries: The things you’ll meet onboard Lagos-Ibadan train

The Lagos-Ibadan railway was inaugurated recently for a full paid operation by the Nigerian Railway Corporation after about a year of free test-run. Our reporter joined the train to and fro Lagos from Ibadan and tells his experience in this report…Over 50 armed herdsmen Over 50 armed herdsmen