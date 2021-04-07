Yorubas have metamorphosed from restructuring to self-determination, says Gani Adams

Aare Ona Kakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has said that the Yoruba nation has metamorphosed from calling for restructuring to self-determination.

Aare, who said that the Yorubas are about 60 million, described the Yorubas as resolute and determined in whatever they do, adding that they never backed down in their pursuit for a particular course. Gani made this known during the send forth ceremony organised by the Oodua People’s Congress for his Chief Security Officer, Prince Aderinsoye Ramon, who had spent 13 years with him and clocked 76 years old, held yesterday in Lagos.

He recalled that the call for restructuring started way back in 1991 during the lifetime of Aka Bashorun and the call is still relevant today.

“The Yoruba nation has now metamorphosed from restructuring to self-determination now.

“So, that will show you that the Yoruba is a race that is very resolute and determined in anything they are doing.

“Now, majority of the Yoruba nation now are talking about self-determination not having the mind that they could be bulldozed.

“I recall that the Yorubas started calling for restructuring in 1991 from Alao Aka Bashorun. But, we have not stopped till date.

While describing his retired Chief Security Officer, Aare said that the celebrant would give a lecture to the members on how to be disciplined before he became his CSO.

Adams noted that Prince Aderinsoye served him with all his heart, adding that he was always taken the reconciliatory role whenever there is a rift between him and his wife.

He added that Aderinsoye would never bat an eyelid even if salaries were not paid for months.

Aare, therefore, noted that the essence of the programme government is to let the whole world know that there is an advantage in loyalty.

Speaking after the encomiums showered on him by members of the Congress, Prince Aderinsoye said that his principal had done a lot for him; hence, cannot regret being with him for such a number of years.

Meanwhile, The Congress honoured Prince Aderinsoye with a N700,000 cheque and other gifts in appreciation of the sacrifice made to the upliftment of the organisation.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE