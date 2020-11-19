Outgoing UI VC, Olayinka, commends media aide

AS a way of appreciating his contributions, the outgoing University of Ibadan (UI) Vice-Chancellor (VC), Professor Abel Idowu Olayinka, has written a letter of commendation to his Media Assistant, Mr Sunday Saanu, praising him for his professional competence.

Professor Olayinka whose five-year tenure expires on November 30 commended Saanu for his contributions to the success of the administration.

In a letter he personally signed and dated November 1, 2020, the outgoing vice-chancellor said, “I write to commend you for your level of performance and contributions as Media Relations Officer in the Vice Chancellor’s office during my tenure as Vice Chancellor”

Professor Olayinka stated, “while working in the VC’s office during my tenure, you handled your duties with every sense of responsibility, and demonstrated loyalty, dedication, effectiveness and efficiency. Your knowledge and ability to take initiative are also commendable”

He wished Saanu all the best in his career.

