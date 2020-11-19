Federal Polytechnic Ede embarks on rice production for food security

THE Federal Polytechnic Ede, Osun State, has embarked on large-scale rice farming, processing and packaging using technology-driven techniques.

The school said the initiative,which was conceived in 2018, was part of its contribution to the Federal Government’s policy on agricultural revolution and food security in the country.

Rector of the polytechnic, Dr John Taiwo Edaoogbogun, gave this hint in a statement made available by the Protocol and Public Relations Officer of the institution, Mr Sola Lawal.

According to him, the leadership of FedPoly Ede has resolved to bring about a new era in the institution’s perception of agricultural revolution, hence the use of 35 acres of land for the rice plantation.

He noted that aside from growing and processing of rice with finished product already in the market, the school was equally into fresh and smoked catfish production, maize and cassava plantations and garri processing, among others.

The rector, who doubles as the chairman of Agricultural Projects in the institution, explained that the school was utilising its vast area of waterlogged land to cultivate the rice.

He said the rice packaged in different sizes and other agricultural products were being sold to people in the local community and parts of the country.

He said the ventures would certainly boost the internal generated revenue of the school as well as employment opportunities, especially among youths in the host community

