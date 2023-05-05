The Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone Eleven, Sikiru Kayode Akande, has assured Osun State governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke, of the zone’s topmost priority in ensuring security of lives and property of citizens.

The AIG also said that with the crop of senior police officers, including Commissioners of Police in Osun and Oyo states, as well as tactical commanders, operational and intelligence officers, crimes would be reduced in the surrounding boundaries of the two states under Zone Eleven command.

He gave the assurance when he paid a courtesy visit to the governor in his office at State Secretariat Abere, Osogbo.

In his address to the governor and his cabinet members, the AIG said that he came with a large entourage to thank the governor in anticipation of what the state would do in providing logistics to support the police in securing the state.

He stated further that the courtesy visit was also to demonstrate to the government and people of the state that the police in Zone 11 have the mandate of the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, to secure the zone comprising of Osun and Oyo states.

In response, Governor Adeleke appreciated the AIG, Commissioner of Police in Osun and Oyo, as well as other officers, for their unrelenting efforts in securing the state since his assumption of office as governor.

He promised his government’s support for police as the leading agents in internal security.