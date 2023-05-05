Time is money. And when time flies, how much money can you make in time? Sometimes, the labour consumes time, energy and resources. But, the worker gets an underpay for the job. And guess what! It is gradually better when you EarnSaveSpend InvestSpend as a passive income.

The first catch of a significant number of Nigerians who cash out hugely is; buying Benz, purchasing iPhone 14, shopping for designer wear, paying for customized jewellery and all kinds of material items. Afterwards, it takes them back to NGN0, and they go over this culture repeatedly. At the bottom line, they will need more funds for periodic maintenance of the luxury lifestyle. With all these, the money is still going back to the top, leaving them with no returns on investment. Meanwhile, some are still waiting for the Nigerian government to make the country suitable for good living. However, the way forward is to invest and allow money to spread across therefore coming back to you as a passive income. In essence, you will have more than enough money to spend.

Notwithstanding, the pressure to earn and pay bills is global. But in Nigeria, there is more to that. An average Nigerian youth/adult/family struggle excessively daily. Even the rich don’t enjoy the asset they own because the luxury shrinks by traffic, bad roads, insecurity, and robbery. If you see yourself in this, you need more than enough money. Why not choose investment above spending at every cash out?

On the other hand, real estate investment is on the high side and coughing out that cash demands one huge debit alert. If it’s affordable, go for it! But there are other easy ways to invest if you start early. I am Tolulope Olugbode, CEO of Focal Point Property Development and Management Services Ltd. And we have something different from the common; an Entertainment City in Lekki Lagos.

The global acceptance of Afrobeats and Nigerian Music synchronizes with the rapid growth of entertainment. However, entertainment is Life. It brings happiness and light to every moment we live for. It ranges from; Sports, Games, Fashion (Asoebi), Music and all other recreational activities. And the energy to engage in entertainment is always at the top in all seasons. Different groups of family and friends participate by playing, supporting, networking, or celebrating the victory.

Therefore, we have built a business model that provides solutions and regenerates value. Hence, the first of its kind in West Africa awaits you. It is time to put passion and value into business. The future you should await is; the combination of Real Estate, Entertainment, and Recreation. That is a Big Deal! And we have a public announcement coming to you soon.

Do you want to partner, invest in real estate, buy land, or more? Kindly click on the link to get started.