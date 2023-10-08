Bauchi State chapter of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) has denied that all its Executive members in the state including those of the LGAs have resigned their membership for another political party.

Denying the story in a Press Conference addressed on Sunday at RiverEdge Hotel, Bauchi by the State Publicity Secretary of the NNPP, Ahmed Aminu, the insinuation is nothing but a deliberate attempt to suppress the truth from the general public.

According to him, “The NNPP, Bauchi state Chapter wish to draw the attention of the general public on the recent proclamations made by our gubernatorial candidate in the event that took place on 26th September 2023 at the National headquarters Abuja.”

The Publicity Secretary explained that the gubernatorial candidate and some members of the Party made some declarations that all Party Executive members at all levels, as well as candidates who participated in the 2023 general elections, have decided to resign their membership of the party in favour of joining the APC.

“This announcement was not true and it does not reflect the true position on the ground. It may be a slip of the tongue and in that respect, we wish to unequivocally state our position that the party structure at all levels remains intact, with our serving member of the Bauchi state House of Assembly, even though a few members have decided to join the Gubernatorial Candidate,” he emphasized.

Ahmed Tijjani Aminu stressed, “We however wish to affirm our membership, support and loyalty to our great party, NNPP including its leadership as well as the leader of the party, His Excellency, Engr. Rabiu Musa Kwan-kwaso.”

He added “We also promise to work tirelessly to ensure the success of our great party. We regret the resignation of some of our members who made their contributions to the achievements of our party and we wish them the very best.”

According to him, “However, in most cases, the winners were always overwhelmed, likewise the losers, left behind seeking options available. In that respect, alignment and realignment as well as cross carpeting from one political party to another always take place. Therefore, we wish everyone who left our party well.”

“In conclusion, we must be aware that no matter the situation, our party is bigger than any individual, the announcement made by some members cannot be taken as a unanimous decision, as the great majority have decided to remain in the party,” The Publicity Secretary concluded.

While answering questions from Journalists, Nazif Malamin-Kasuwa, State Youth Leader of the party, said that they are not happy with the claim of the former gubernatorial candidate of the party they have decamped saying that it was a lie and looking for political relevance by the former candidate.





Nazif Malamin-Kasuwa said that the State Chairman of the party, Sanin Malam and other chieftains of the party are still in the party moving ahead to prepare for the next round of elections.

The Youths Leader assured that every disciplinary step as laid down by the party will be taken in order to discipline all erring members no matter their status in the party.

