Eedris Abdulkareem, a Nigerian hip-hop icon, has criticised the recent attack on Bullion Hotel by political thugs, claiming that an attack on the hotel is an attack on its owner, Ambassador Ajadi Oguntoyinbo.

Ajadi is the Chief Executive Officer of the Bullion Group of Companies and also a Chieftain of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun state.

In a new video released by Abdulkareem titled “Stand Up For Your Rights”, he called on the Inspector General of Police, IG Kayode Egbetokun, to investigate the recent alleged attack on Bullion Hotel in Simawa Area of Ogun state by political thugs, saying nobody should because of politics ruined another person’s businesses.

In the newly released video, the singer said Ogun state belongs to all and wondered what Ajadi had done to warrant attempting to destroy his businesses.

He also condemned the arrest of Bullion Hotel Staff by the Police, calling on the police to do their job diligently.

Abdulkareem also called on the youths to resist being suppressed and urged them to stand up to defend their rights at all times.

The video was dedicated to the memory of late Nigerian singer and rapper Ilerioluwa Oladimeji Aloba, popularly known as Mobhad, who died recently at the age of 27.

He described him as a hero and expressed happiness that the late singer was not going to die in vain as a result of the action being taken by the Nigerian police to investigate what led to the death of the young music artiste.

