The Federal Operations Unit, Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) over the weekend revealed that it seized 7,029 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice (eight Trailers) across different locations in Nigeria’s South-West region.

Addressing journalists on the seizures in Lagos, acting Comptroller General of Customs, Adewale Bashir Adeniyi lamented that continuous Importation of foreign rice runs contrary to the Federal Government’s effort to revive the nation’s agricultural sector.

According to the acting CG of Customs, “Today’s briefing pertains to the commendable interception of approximately eight trailer loads of foreign parboiled rice by the Federal Operations Unit Zone ‘A’ on October 6, 2023.

“Agriculture, being the cornerstone of Nigeria’s economy, underscores the federal government’s commitment to achieving self-sustaining growth and enhancing the quality of life for all Nigerians.

“In alignment with this commitment and the spirit of patriotism, our dedicated officers executed a series of operations resulting in the interception and seizure of 7,029 50kg bags of foreign parboiled rice.

“These decisive actions took place at various times and locations within the border corridors of the South-Western states.

“The objective was twofold: to discourage potential traders from engaging in smuggling activities and to inflict financial losses on active smugglers.

“Beyond the parboiled rice seizures, our operations yielded significant results in September, with the interception of various goods. These include: 35,100 liters of premium motor spirit (PMS); 1,100 liters of diesel; 1 by 40-foot container carrying 360 bales of used clothes; 1 by 40-foot container containing 150 cartons of ladies’ handbags; 50 bales of nickers, and other falsely declared items; 1 by 20-foot container of unprocessed wood; 106 cartons of foreign frozen poultry; 55 pieces of used fridges; 110 pieces of used compressors; 148 cartons of foreign soap; 121 cartons of expired hair oil; 25 units of vehicles (Tokunbo).”

Investigations into some of these seizures are ongoing.

Fourteen suspects have been apprehended in connection with various offenses, including violating import/export guidelines, concealment, undervaluation, wrong classification, smuggling, and contravening policy directives.

“The cumulative duty paid value of the intercepted goods amounts to an impressive N1,755,080,898. Furthermore, the Unit generated N72,807,025.11 in revenue through meticulous documentary checks and the issuance of demand notices on consignments that were found to have paid lesser amounts than the appropriate customs duty.





“Importers and licensed agents are urged to make sincere declarations, adhere to existing import and export guidelines, and avoid the risk of losing their investments.

“Compliance is not only a legal obligation but also a strategic choice that ensures the smooth and efficient flow of goods across our borders.”

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE