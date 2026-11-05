2027: Court nullifies Atiku’s emergence as ADC presidential candidate

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on Thursday nullified all the processes of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) that led to the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the party’s candidate for the 2027 presidential election.

The trial judge, Justice Peter Lifu, in a judgment in a suit filed by ADC Deputy National Chairman, Nafiu Bala Gombe, nullified the emergence of former Senate President David Mark, Rauf Aregbesola and others as national officers of the party.

The judge also cancelled the nominations of all candidates nominated for the 2027 general elections on the grounds that they emerged under the party’s illegal and unlawful leadership.

Justice Lifu upheld Bala Gombe’s case, ruling that David Mark and Rauf Aregbesola emerged as leaders of the party through unlawful and illegal means.

He held that all actions taken by the David Mark-led leadership in the name of the ADC were unlawful and therefore nullified.