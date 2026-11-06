Uzbekistan places temporary visa ban on Nigerians

Uzbekistan has introduced temporary restrictions on visa issuance and entry into the country for Nigerian citizens, according to a notice published on the website of the Green Energy Technologies Central Asia (GETCA) exhibition.

The notice stated that Nigerian nationals were among foreign citizens currently affected by measures restricting the issuance of visas and admission into the Central Asian country.

It reads, “Temporary restrictions have currently been introduced on the issuance of visas and entry into the Republic of Uzbekistan for citizens of your country.”

However, the notice advised Nigerians seeking to travel to Uzbekistan under exceptional circumstances to contact the consular section of the country’s embassy for clarification and further guidance.

Nigeria is not the only country affected, as similar restrictions were also listed for nationals of Ghana, Kenya, Egypt, Iraq and Bangladesh.

As of Friday, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had not issued a formal public explanation for the reported restrictions on its website.

Although the ministry’s general visa information portal provides details of entry requirements and visa arrangements for foreign nationals, it contains no specific explanation of the measures affecting Nigerians.

The development could affect Nigerians planning to visit Uzbekistan for tourism, business, education and other purposes.

Prospective travellers have therefore been advised to contact the consular section of the Uzbek embassy to establish whether they qualify for entry under exceptional arrangements.