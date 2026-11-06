2027: Kalu rejects four-year deal for Igbo Presidency

… backs Tinubu’s re-election

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, has rejected the idea of a four-year power-sharing agreement for an Igbo presidency, insisting that the South-East deserves an eight-year presidential tenure after waiting for almost 60 years to produce Nigeria’s president.

Hon. Kalu, who called on the Igbo people to support President Bola Tinubu’s second-term ambition in the 2027 general elections, urged the South-East to embrace strategic political alliances rather than sentiments, warning that political isolation could undermine the region’s quest for relevance and national leadership.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Abia State All Progressives Congress (APC) Campaign Council in Umuahia on Thursday, the Deputy Speaker said the Igbo people must adopt the same strategic thinking that had made them successful in business to advance their political interests.

According to him, the South-East had demonstrated remarkable resilience by rebuilding its economy after the Nigerian Civil War without substantial government intervention but had failed to translate its economic achievements into corresponding political influence because of sentimental political calculations.

He said: “Over the years, we have been very successful in our business as a people in the South-East and we have been able to achieve what we achieved post-civil war, rebuilding the South-East without the intervention of the government only because we are strategic in our thinking.

“But I want to tell you that why we have gotten it wrong in our political growth is that rather than apply that formula that had helped us in our businesses, in our economic life, the Igbo have been sentimental. Sentiment does not drive political growth, participation, engagement and advancement. It does not drive the dividends of democracy. It is about time that we dropped sentiment and picked up strategy.”

Hon. Kalu, who represents Bende Federal Constituency of Abia State and serves as Deputy Director of the APC Presidential Campaign Council (South), stressed that the South-East must build alliances with other geopolitical regions to secure its political future, insisting that working in isolation would not guarantee the region’s aspirations.

“To be alone is not an honour. To be alone is not a thing of pride. To work in silos is not what will define our people. We must come together with other regions, shake hands across the Niger so as to remain relevant in the scheme of things. Let no one deceive you that on our own, we can do it,” he declared.

The Deputy Speaker cautioned against what he described as wasteful political calculations, urging the Igbo electorate to see their votes as investments that should yield tangible political dividends. He identified Tinubu as the most rewarding political platform for the South-East, describing the President as a leader committed to national unity and governance without ethnic discrimination.

“There is no pride in waste. What is strategic is to invest our votes. And as Igbo, we have always made investments that yielded dividends. And that is why we are prosperous. I can assure us in politics, there is going to be a paradigm shift where the Igbo will throw their votes into a rewarding investment platform and that platform is no other than President Bola Ahmed Tinubu,” he said.

Explaining his support for the President, Hon. Kalu said his position was informed by Tinubu’s political philosophy of building enduring legacies and administering the country without tribal considerations, rather than merely because he occupies the nation’s highest political office.

“I advocate for him because I am a core disciple of his political philosophy that believes in building legacies that will outlive a leader, a philosophy that believes in non-tribal way of administering a nation.

“He is a man who does not know the colour of your skin, tongue or tribe that you come from, sees you as a Nigerian, relates with you as a Nigerian, treats and positions you as a Nigerian. That is the man we should give our votes to. Igbo must wake up. It is time for the Igbo to arise and arm ourselves with our votes to take a position that belongs to us,” Hon. Kalu stated.

On the agitation for an Igbo presidency, the Deputy Speaker dismissed suggestions that the South-East should accept a four-year presidential arrangement, arguing that the region’s long wait for the presidency justified an eight-year tenure. He also urged the people not to be discouraged by the delay in attaining the position.

“We cannot accept four years agreement. Igbo are bigger than four years agreement because we have waited for almost 60 years. When they come and preach to you that this is Igbo agenda, tell them that is a wasteful Igbo agenda. Tell them that you want to be strategic and the strategic way of operating now is to align with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“Our time will come. We have waited for too long but let us not be weary of well doing for in due season, we shall reap if we faint not. Our time is coming. The Igbo nation’s time is coming and when it comes, it will be eight and not four years,” he declared.

Hon. Kalu further defended the Tinubu administration’s performance, saying the President had spent the last three and a half years laying the foundation for national development, with Nigerians expected to begin seeing visible results from the policies and reforms in the coming period.

“Give a man like President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has laid a foundation, I tell you that Nigerians will begin to see the bricks upon the foundation he has laid, the roof upon the bricks he has laid, the curve and the walls of the building that he is building for Nigerians and then, they will believe that he has not wasted the last three years but invested to build a nation we will be proud of. Let the Igbo arise and let our vote be counted,” he said.

Highlighting what he described as major achievements of the Tinubu administration in the South-East, Hon. Kalu said the interventions cut across different sectors of the regional economy, urging the people to recognise the benefits of political participation and alignment with the ruling party.

The Deputy Speaker charged the more than 500 members of the newly inaugurated Abia State APC Campaign Council to take the Renewed Hope Agenda to every part of the state, stressing that the success of the party’s mobilisation efforts would depend on unity, discipline and grassroots engagement.

“I charge this Council to meet it with seriousness and discipline. Know the projects in Abia and their status, stay united in purpose, and be present in all 17 local governments and 184 wards,” he said.