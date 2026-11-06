ADC appeals Lifu judgment, asks INEC to await Court of Appeal

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has filed an appeal against the judgment delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja, on 5 November 2026 in Suit No. FHC/ABJ/CS/1619/2025, involving Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and the ADC.

The party has also filed an application for a stay of execution pending the hearing and determination of the appeal.

In a statement on Friday, Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, said INEC was formally notified of these steps on 6 November and urged to refrain from taking further action on the subject matter while the appeal is pending.

“The application for a stay has not yet been determined. INEC must therefore exercise restraint. It must not act as though the appeal and stay application do not exist, or take any step that could pre-empt the Court of Appeal and undermine the proper resolution of this matter,” Shaibu said.

“The Commission must respect the judicial process and allow the appellate court to hear the case,” he added.

He said the ADC is exercising its lawful right to appeal, and that the judgment is now under challenge before a higher court.

“The legal process must be allowed to run its course. We expect INEC to uphold the law and take full account of the pending proceedings before making any consequential decision,” he said.

Shaibu urged members, supporters, and Nigerians who believe in democracy to remain calm, steadfast, and confident.

“This is not the end of the road. The ADC is taking every lawful step to defend its rights, and we will not be intimidated or distracted from that responsibility. Our commitment to Nigerians and to their right to choose remains firm,” he said.

“Our campaigns continue without interruption. There is no stopping the affordability train or our mission to make life better for Nigerians. We will keep taking our message to the people as we pursue every lawful avenue to defend our rights,” he added.

He expressed confidence that the facts and the law will receive a full hearing.

“The ADC will continue to pursue this matter through the courts and stand for a democratic process in which every party and every voter is treated fairly,” Shaibu said.

We are on the ballot — Atiku

The former Vice President and presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has said his campaign remains on the ballot and that Nigerians must be allowed to decide their future.

In a statement on Friday in Sokoto, Atiku said no court ruling should be mistaken for the will of the Nigerian people.

“No manipulation, conjecture or concoction can erase our place in this contest, silence our campaign or deny Nigerians the right to choose their future. We are on the ballot, and the people must be allowed to decide,” he said.

He said those who claim to have the support of many governors should have no reason to fear a free and fair contest, and urged that the race be decided at the polls.

He raised concerns about the voters’ register and called for transparency in the electoral process, saying Nigerians deserve a credible register and a credible election.

He also criticised the record of the present administration on the economy and security, saying the removal of the fuel subsidy, the decline of the naira, and rising food prices have made life difficult for ordinary families.

“This government removed the fuel subsidy overnight without a plan to protect Nigerians. It presided over the steep decline of the naira and allowed food prices to rise beyond the reach of ordinary families. Factories and small businesses have shut their doors,” he said.

“Our young people are leaving in search of hope, while bandits and kidnappers continue to hold communities hostage,” he added.

“Look around you. Market stalls stand empty. Feeding your family has become a daily struggle. Fuel prices keep rising, and silent pain fills homes across the country,” he said.

He urged supporters not to lose heart or retreat.

“Do not lose heart. Do not retreat. Your vote is your power, and together, we will take our country back,” he said.

“Let me be clear to every Nigerian who has stood with us: I am in this race. I am not going anywhere. We will be on the ballot,” he said.

He said Nigeria must remain open to more than one party and more than one voice, and called for a free, fair, and credible contest.

“We will resist with all our strength every attempt to turn Nigeria into a one-party state. Nigeria belongs to all its people. Our democracy must remain open to more than one party and more than one voice. If those in power believe in their numbers and their record, let us meet at the polls in a free, fair and credible contest,” he said.

“Our campaign will continue. Our message on the cost of living will not be silenced or derailed. Stay calm, united and resolute. Together, we will fight for a Nigeria where life is affordable and every citizen’s vote counts,” he added.

He said: “No court process should be used to escape the judgment of Nigerians at the ballot box.”