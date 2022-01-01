Our expectations in 2022

Dear children, Aunty Yemi is very excited and at the same time full of gratitude to God for sparing your lives to witness the beginning of another year. I enjoyed our time together last. The good thing about it is that you were reading this column and I felt very happy. Likewise, I believe you too gained one or more things from the column. As the year has begun, I pray that it shall be a prosperous one for you and family. I wish you success in all you lay your hands on. Love from Aunty Yemi.

Zaneta Osemwengie, 5-yr-old, basic 1

In this New Year, I want a story book, a tablet with earpiece and a Bible from my daddy. I also want pets, a dog and a cat.

Oluwapemisire Adesina, 10-yr-old, basic 5

This 2022, one of my expectations is to pass my Common Entrance examination and I pray I will enter JSS 1 safely. I also pray that I will make it to my dream college to be the best and at the same time contribute my own positive part to the school. I want to be a good leader to my sibling, serve God with all my heart and also be a good daughter to my parents. I want God to uphold me spiritually.

Taiwo Ogunlakin, 10-yr-old, JSS 1.

My expectations in the New Year are: prices of goods and services be reduced; youths and the unemployed get jobs easily and poverty will be reduced to the minimum level. I am also looking forward to people taking joy in helping and caring for others. Our roads should be in good condition. I am hopeful that God will change Nigeria for the better.

Kehinde Ogunlakin, 10-yr-old, JSS 1

In this New Year, I want the gospel of Christ to be more spread. There should be more employment opportunities in the country. Social amenities like roads, water and electricity be put in place. Our hospitals be more equipped and petroleum should not be expensive. Nigeria will be a better country to live in as we have begun a new year.

Obadimeji Omosogbe, 7-yr-old,

I want God to give me wisdom, knowledge, understanding and strength. In addition to these, I want God to lead me to do the right thing at the right time this year; I want him to lead me always. I want God’s protection over me always. I want God to be leading me always.

Araoluwa Akorede, 11-yr-old, JSS 1

My expectations in year 2022 are to have the best result in my academics and also grow in the word of God.

Morolabi Oyewole, 8-yr-old, Primary 3

These are the things I am looking forward to achieve in the year 2022: I will l go back to school on resumption date to face my studies afresh. I want to study my Bible, listen to the word of God and have a great life throughout the New Year. I will dedicate my life to Christ; obey Him and my parents too. I’m expecting more blessings from God. May God help me in Jesus’ name. Amen.