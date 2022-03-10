Our commitment to safety is impeccable — Caverton Helicopters

The management of Caverton Helicopters has described its commitment to safety in all its operations as impeccable and unimpeachable.

Clearing the air on what it called some allegations levelled against the airline in an online platform, the airline management, while stating that it was not in its character to blow its trumpets, declared that the company remained financially stable despite the lingering impact of COVID-19 on the national and global operating environment.

The airline, while referring to the online publication which had alleged that its chairman was a politician or a politically exposed person, responded: “Nothing can be farther from the truth. The report also claims that some pilots left the company for another airline. While this is true, the motive adduced is far-fetched. The country and the industry operate a free-market economy whose cardinal principle is free entry and exit, including of labour. It is within the constitutionally guaranteed rights of those who left the company to do so, as it is within the rights of others to come on board.

“As a matter of fact, the experienced hires by Caverton always come from other companies too, both within and outside the country. Creating a sensation out of some staff leaving one organization for another amounts to making a mountain out of a molehill. The relevant point is that Caverton always has the required number of well-trained, type-rated, and professional crew (pilots and engineers) from virtually all continents of the globe to meet the complex needs of its premium clients.

“It is also worth stating that regular audit review is not alien in a highly regulated sector like the oil and gas industry. The suspension of flights with one of our esteemed clients is to ensure such a review. It is a part of our contract with the company. We are positive that we will return to normal operations once the audit is concluded.

“It is not deniable that the global pandemic negatively impacted the operations of countries and companies in the last two years. The oil and gas sector, Caverton Helicopters’ primary market, was particularly hit due to low demand occasioned by lockdowns across the globe. This affected the company’s operations as clients reduced flights, dropped contracted aircraft, and reduced rates. But despite this, the company always met its obligations to its staff and suppliers. As the world returns to normalcy, the negative impact of the pandemic is wearing off, and our business outlook is more positive than before, reinforced by our strategic decision to diversify our revenue streams.

“To underscore our commitment to safety, capacity building and financial buoyancy, Caverton has built a 40,000 sqm training and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul facility. With spare parts from original equipment manufacturers, operating within an export free zone, and fitted with an EU regulator certified flight simulator, the facility is the first of its kind not just in Nigeria but in Africa.