A video of Davido performing at the inauguration of Governor Alex Otti of Abia had surfaced online on Monday.

Trailing his performance, Nigerians took to social media raising questions about the amount of money that must have been spent on bringing the award-winning music legend to perform at the event.

While some speculations suggest the governor might actually be a waster of resources, Davido has now clarified by himself that he was not paid a dime to perform at the event.

According to Davido, he has actually known Alex Otti all his life.

“Not a dime. I’ve known Excellency (Alex Otti) all my life and I’m sure he will do well for the people of Abia State,” Davido said in a tweet on Monday.

