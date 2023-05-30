Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN), on Monday, described the ongoing recruitment of Academic Teaching Staff exercise in the Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU) Ile-Ife as “bias” and “unacceptable to society”.

The group made this known in a statement signed by the state area unit leaders, AbdulJeleel A. ARIKEWUYO, AbdulWakil O. O AKANNI and Saheed Ayodele Rajib, unit leader, union secretary and public relations officer respectively and made available to newsmen in Osogbo

They described the recruitment as unholy and kamgaroic saying, necessary information to create awareness among the members of the public was not supplied.

The society, therefore, stated that, “the purported teaching staff recruitment exercise is hereby demanded to be rejected in its entirety while a fresh process is initiated with due process to give every single eligible and interested Nigerians equal opportunity to participate in the process.”

“This we believe will bring out the best for the school, strengthen our educational system and save the University from the embarrassment of subverting due diligence in a sensitive and all important exercise of screening, assessing and assembling the best in character and learning by way of recruiting new members of academic teaching staff into the great citadel of learning.

“MSSN, Osun State Area Unit wishes to note that the purported staff recruitment exercise was just a continuation of a usual business of the University and an age-long ostracization and marginalization of Muslims in the University with a 95:05 percentage ratio of Christians to Muslims staff and members of the management of the University.

“It is our belief that this excessively skewed Christian-Muslim ratio of the members of the University was a product and direct result of the kangaroo recruitments like this in the past. This could not have naturally been in a competitive and transparent process.”

“It is our humble plea therefore that a stop is firmly put on the unwholesome handling of matters of national interest like this, now that the nation is basking in the euphoria of a renewed hope of an egalitarian Nigeria that offers equal opportunity to all citizen regardless of ethnicity or religion consideration,” it further stressed.

