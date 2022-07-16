#OsunDecides2022: Aregbesola yet to arrive at polling unit

The minister of interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola is yet to arrive at the polling unit.

The immediate past governor of Osun State who is as well a member of the ruling party is expected to cast his vote in Ilesa East, Ward 8, Polling Unit 1, but the presence of his personal assistance has been confirmed at the venue.

Voters are however on the ground in the unit to exercise their franchise.

