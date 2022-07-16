The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun State gubernatorial election, Senator Nurudeen Adeleke has cast his vote at the venue of the election in his polling unit.

#OsunDecides2022: Adeleke casts vote, expresses optimism

Adeleke exercised his franchise around 08:55 am in Ward 2, Unit 9, Abogunde Saga, Ede South LGA.

He expressed his satisfaction with the conduct of the exercise at the polling and also hinted at his optimism about the outcome of the polls.

