OsunDecides2022: Committee for special duties debunks rumour of aide caught with thumpprinted ballot papers

Following the rumour going around Osun State that the Personal Assistant to the commissioner for regional integration and special duty, Hon. Lekan Badmus was caught with thump printed ballot papers at ward 2 Osogbo local government, the commissioner for special duties had however described the claim as untrue.

In a statement in Osogbo, he said, “I wish to emphatically state that myself and every other person working closely with me have not engaged in any activities to sabotage the integrity of this ongoing election.”

He said: “It is rather a rude shock to me that some information being peddled around by some mischief makers has it that my personal assistant was caught with thumbprint ballot papers in Osogbo ward 2 and had been handed over to the security agents.

“I am a man of integrity who believes in hardwork and not cheap means to success. The claim that I was, by extension, involved in electoral malpractice contradicts the value I stand for.”

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard any claim or accusation of sorts suggesting that I and the people working with me were involved in electoral fraud,”, he submitted.

