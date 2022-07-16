#OsunDecides2022: Committee for special duties debunks rumour of aide caught with thumpprinted ballot papers

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo, Oluwole Ige, Boluwatife Akinyemi
Committee for special duties debunks, Protest as tipper lorry crushes motorcyclist to death in Osun, two rival cult groups clash in Osun, Woman assaulted for pouring hot water on daughter in Osun, 4 dead, 15 injured in Osun multiple road accidents, Give peace a chance, 1 die, 14 injured in Osun road crash, Couple found dead inside apartment in Osun, One killed, two injured as police arrest 11 during cult clash in Osun, INEC resident Commissioner redeployed

Following the rumour going around Osun State that the Personal Assistant to the commissioner for regional integration and special duty, Hon. Lekan Badmus was caught with thump printed ballot papers at ward 2 Osogbo local government, the commissioner for special duties had however described the claim as untrue.

In a statement in Osogbo, he said, “I wish to emphatically state that myself and every other person working closely with me have not engaged in any activities to sabotage the integrity of this ongoing election.”

He said: “It is rather a rude shock to me that some information being peddled around by some mischief makers has it that my personal assistant was caught with thumbprint ballot papers in Osogbo ward 2 and had been handed over to the security agents.

“I am a man of integrity who believes in hardwork and not cheap means to success. The claim that I was, by extension, involved in electoral malpractice contradicts the value I stand for.”

“Members of the public are hereby urged to disregard any claim or accusation of sorts suggesting that I and the people working with me were involved in electoral fraud,”, he submitted.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Despite several laws prohibiting sexual harassment in Nigeria, many victims are forced to quit their dream jobs while others suffer depression as a result of unsolicited sexual advances from colleagues. FAITH ADEOYE reports.AFRIMA 2022  AFRIMA 2022

If you want to keep your job and excel in your career, you need to do as I say,” Janet Abegunde’s boss said to her one fateful day. Miss Abegunde, a 24-year-old accountant who had just gotten her first job in one of the new generation banks, said she fell into depression after her boss sexually harassed her.AFRIMA 2022 AFRIMA 2022

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#OsunDecides2022: Committee for special duties debunks rumour of aide caught with thumpprinted ballot papers

Top 10 Business Ideas In Nigeria You Can Start With 100,000 Naira


2023: Kwankwaso Will Not Be Deputy To Obi —NNPP

#OsunDecides2022: Committee for special duties debunks rumour of aide caught with thumpprinted ballot papers

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More