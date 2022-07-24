Osun victory as PDP’s compass for 2023

LEON USIGBE writes that following the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) victory in the Osun State governorship election, the main opposition party is now itching for a repeat performance in the 2023 presidential election.

Senator Ademola Adeleke›s sweeping victory in the Osun State governorship election is a massive boost out of the blues for the previously flagging confidence of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), following the main opposition party›s abysmal showing in the Ekiti exercise just a few weeks earlier.

The governor-elect›s popularity has never been in doubt if the circumstances surrounding his loss in the 2018 version are considered. Recall that he had led at the end of the poll until a re-run was ordered and by President Muhammadu Buhari’s admission of the use of «remote control,» the outgoing governor, Gboyega Oyetola, was declared the winner by a paltry 300 vote margin.

Adeleke was confident that he could wrest power this time as there would be no room for manipulation. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) seemed to have lived up to its hypothesis in the run up to the poll with its firm assurances that the exercise could hardly be compromised. The electoral body had secured the authority to transmit election results electronically, meaning that there would be less room for ballot snatching and result alteration while its Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), an electronic device designed to read Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and authenticate voters, was bound to eliminate cases of multiple voting. There was the possibility, therefore, that votes would count and the people›s will would prevail.

The outcome of the election was an affirmation of Adeleke›s expectations. He polled 403,371 votes to emerge victorious against the incumbent governor, Gboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC) who mustered 375,027 votes. Beyond securing the majority of the votes cast, the PDP candidate also captured 17 of the 30 local governments in the state while the APC got 13. The election was generally adjudged to be free, fair and a true reflection of the desire of the Osun State electorate.

President Muhammadu Buhari, even though his party was at the wrong end of the stick, led the widespread eulogies, affirming that the Osun people had expressed their will through the ballot, a choice which he admonished, must be respected. He expressed the belief that the success of the exercise was an indication of the maturity and commitment of all stakeholders – the electoral body, security agencies, political parties, the media, civil society and the electorate- and their resolve to further strengthen the integrity of the electoral process in the country. President Buhari, therefore, reassured the nation that the commitment of this administration towards having credible elections remained unshaken.

For the PDP national hierarchy, the Osun victory is a double restoration for the people in the wake of their 2018 experience. The National Chairman of the PDP), Dr Iyorchia Ayu, in his reaction to the victory, noted that having previously spoken in 2018 but were denied victory, the people of the state spoke again in the latest election just as they would speak, still, during next year›s presidential election. Ayu spoke about how the Oyetola administration denied the PDP the use of state facilities like the stadium for its campaign rally in an obvious attempt to frustrate it but did not succeed in denying the opposition party access to the people of the state.

His words: “As it were, we couldn›t have access to the stadium, but we had access to the people›s hearts, loyalty and votes. The convincing win of 403, 371 against Governor Oyetola›s 375, 027 is ample proof of that. Twelve years ago, specifically on 26th November, 2010, the PDP lost Osun State – not through the ballot-box – but via a judicial coup (ruling). That coup (ruling) terminated the action-packed tenure of Governor Olagunsoye Oyinlola. And since then, Osun has been frozen in executive misrule and underdevelopment. Four years ago, the PDP won the governorship, but our candidate, Senator Adeleke, was robbed of victory in broad daylight. We went back to the drawing-board, and today, we have reclaimed our victory. Today is, therefore, not just a day of double restoration – it›s a day of redemption too. It restores PDP to power and redeems the Osun people from the scourge of mediocrity, empty promises and excuses.”

Having wallowed in opposition for nearly eight years, the PDP had been searching the horizon for a silver lining, a sign that its time has come to return to power at the centre and it will now feel justified to think that Osun will lead the way.

Ayu seems to affirm this when he stated: «You have helped to return PDP to power after 12 years. You have returned hope to Osun State. But beyond this, you have renewed the quit notice on the reigning APC Federal Government. PDP first issued the quit notice in December last year when this present leadership assumed office. This election was a referendum on the disastrous APC stewardship, and proves conclusively that Nigerians want PDP back. And, indeed, PDP is coming! I also salute the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as well as security agencies for toeing the path of neutrality and ensuring that the votes counted.

“The task before us now is to transit from opposition to governance. This we shall do. With Osun done, next Villa! We call on all PDP members and all Nigerians to join the moving PDP train. Don’t be left behind. Our next destination is Aso Villa. With PDP, Nigeria shall rise again. Indeed, she is already rising. Osun people have spoken. The rest of Nigeria shall speak with a resounding voice on 25th February 2023.»

Adeleke’s victory may be a timely fillip for the PDP with the general election barely seven months away. The main opposition party, with this momentum, will feel that emerging victorious against an incumbent governor in the ancestral home of the presidential standard-bearer of the APC, Bola Tinubu, Nigerians elsewhere, just like the people of Osun State, may just be ready for a change of baton.