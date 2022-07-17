Osun: Remain calm, APC still studying INEC results, Oyetola urges supporters

​​• charges security to ensure law, order

Latest News
By Adeolu Adeyemo -  Osogbo.
Osun APC INEC Oyetola ,Oyetola charges electorate to vote , Oyetola tells kinsmen in Boripe LG, Osun 2022: Opposition can't stop my re-election, Oyetola appeals to protesting Ife citizens, Osun assures citizens of safety, Oyetola receives expression of intention, 10 LGA in Osun benefit, Governor Oyetola announces bursary award to indigent students, Osun govt apologises for delay in completion of Olaiya flyover, give reasons, on food support scheme, Osun celebrated Independence Day, Oyetola releases N708m for gratuities, pension arrears, Oyetola compels COVID-19 vaccination, rural dwellers into governance cycle, We are committed, Osun govt hasn't borrowed a dime, Oyetola inaugurates State Road Safety, continue to respond to emergencies, Osun government, Oyetola declares Monday, farm inputs to farmers, Osun govt assures flood victims
Oyetola

The incumbent Governor of Osun State and candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the just concluded gubernatorial election in the state, Adegboyega Oyetola on Sunday said the party would be responding appropriately after studying the results of the just concluded governorship election and consulting with critical stakeholders of the party.

Recall that the incumbent governor and APC candidate lost to Ademola Adeleke of the opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) after polling 375, 027 votes to the winner who garnered 403, 371 votes.

The governor who made this known in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan said he has taken cognisance of the results of the governorship election in the state as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Sunday and charged his supporters and the people of the state to remain calm and go about their businesses without let or hindrance.

The Governor also called on security operatives to ensure the maintenance of law and order. He, therefore, directed security operatives to take adequate charge so as to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

 

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Woman’s Corpse, Unconscious Man Found Inside Office In Aba After Four Days

A woman was found dead and another man unconscious in an office at No 7, Factory Road off Eziukwu Bus Stop, Aba, Abia State at the weekend.

Nurse Holds Doctor Hostage In OAU Teaching Hospital, Resident Doctors Plan Strike

The association of resident doctors (ARD) at the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital (OAUTHC) Ile-Ife has concluded plans to go on strike over what they termed recurrent harassment of doctors at the hospital.

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Osun: Remain calm, APC still studying INEC results, Oyetola urges supporters

You might also like
Latest News

Lagos APC mourns former women leader, Kemi Nelson

Latest News

NYSC DG commends corps members’ conduct at Osun guber polls

Latest News

IPAC congratulates Osun Governor-Elect, Adeleke, commends INEC

Latest News

(BREAKING): #OsunDecides2022: INEC declares Adeleke winner of guber poll

Comments

Our Front Page Today

Most Read

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More